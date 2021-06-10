Data Pipeline Test Analyst (AWS Cloud)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Data Pipeline Test Analyst (AWS Cloud)

Minimum years of experience: 6+ Years

Minimum qualification required: IT Degree/Diploma

Location: Midrand / Menlyn

Role tasks:

Perform manual (non-functional) testing.

Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.

Plan, Compile and maintain test cases around Data Pipeline requirements.

Develop / expand and maintain the test framework for non-functional testing requirements (Test Repository).

Participation in Backlog Refinements.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master.

Liaise with Architect, POs and developers.

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Technical / Functional skills:

Comfortable to work and test AWS Data Pipeline Interfaces (Glue ETL).

Strong work experience with Postman, Rest and SOAP web services.

Strong work experience with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.

Good understanding of AWS or other cloud-based environments.

Test Execution, Defect capture using X- Ray and JIRA.

Assist development team with testing requirements.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.

Gatekeeper on Data Pipeline Go-live activities monitor execution of steps.

Familiar with agile and testing methodologies.

Strong AWS Athena knowledge would be appreciated.

Should be able to write complex SQL queries to analyse Data Quality.

Understand Data Modelling techniques.

Desired Skills:

Postman

REST

SOAP

JIRA

Confluence

BitBucket

AWS

SQL

Data Modelling

Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position