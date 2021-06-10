An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Data Pipeline Test Analyst (AWS Cloud)
Minimum years of experience: 6+ Years
Minimum qualification required: IT Degree/Diploma
Location: Midrand / Menlyn
Role tasks:
- Perform manual (non-functional) testing.
- Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.
- Plan, Compile and maintain test cases around Data Pipeline requirements.
- Develop / expand and maintain the test framework for non-functional testing requirements (Test Repository).
- Participation in Backlog Refinements.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master.
- Liaise with Architect, POs and developers.
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
Technical / Functional skills:
- Comfortable to work and test AWS Data Pipeline Interfaces (Glue ETL).
- Strong work experience with Postman, Rest and SOAP web services.
- Strong work experience with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
- Good understanding of AWS or other cloud-based environments.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X- Ray and JIRA.
- Assist development team with testing requirements.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
- Gatekeeper on Data Pipeline Go-live activities monitor execution of steps.
- Familiar with agile and testing methodologies.
- Strong AWS Athena knowledge would be appreciated.
- Should be able to write complex SQL queries to analyse Data Quality.
- Understand Data Modelling techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Postman
- REST
- SOAP
- JIRA
- Confluence
- BitBucket
- AWS
- SQL
- Data Modelling
- Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma