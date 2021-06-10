Data Pipeline Test Analyst (AWS Cloud)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Data Pipeline Test Analyst (AWS Cloud)

Minimum years of experience: 6+ Years

Minimum qualification required: IT Degree/Diploma

Location: Midrand / Menlyn

Role tasks:

  • Perform manual (non-functional) testing.
  • Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.
  • Plan, Compile and maintain test cases around Data Pipeline requirements.
  • Develop / expand and maintain the test framework for non-functional testing requirements (Test Repository).
  • Participation in Backlog Refinements.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
  • Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master.
  • Liaise with Architect, POs and developers.
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics.
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Technical / Functional skills:

  • Comfortable to work and test AWS Data Pipeline Interfaces (Glue ETL).
  • Strong work experience with Postman, Rest and SOAP web services.
  • Strong work experience with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
  • Good understanding of AWS or other cloud-based environments.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture using X- Ray and JIRA.
  • Assist development team with testing requirements.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
  • Gatekeeper on Data Pipeline Go-live activities monitor execution of steps.
  • Familiar with agile and testing methodologies.
  • Strong AWS Athena knowledge would be appreciated.
  • Should be able to write complex SQL queries to analyse Data Quality.
  • Understand Data Modelling techniques.

Desired Skills:

  • Postman
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • BitBucket
  • AWS
  • SQL
  • Data Modelling
  • Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

