Database Developer

5 Year Contract Position (Renewable)
Essential:
- Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.
- Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.
- Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis
- Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus
- Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.
- Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.
- Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems
Desirable
- Experience in C/C++ development
- Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
- Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Git
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree