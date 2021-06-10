Database Developer

Jun 10, 2021

5 Year Contract Position (Renewable)

Essential:

  • Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.
  • Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.
  • Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis
  • Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus
  • Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.
  • Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.
  • Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems

Desirable

  • Experience in C/C++ development
  • Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
  • Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Git
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position