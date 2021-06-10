Debtors Clerk

A Debtors Clerk vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

Accurately capture invoices and debtors details as per requests logged by the grants team

Location

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown

Key performance areas

Create and maintain correct customer information

Process invoices as per Invoice Requests received from Grants

Accurately create information on Sage X3 for Debtor’s accounts and transactions

Update client information changes on the system

Processing of management fee journals

Submit invoices to the relevant debtors for payment

Reconcile debtor’s accounts as per queries logged

Assist in following up with long outstanding debtors as per supervisors’ instructions

Ensure that accounts are accurately matched

File invoices and paperwork neatly and correctly in invoice number sequence to ensure easy retrieval

Preparation of documents for submission to auditors

Loading and releasing of transfers for Deposit account

Booking inward forex transactions and balancing monthly

Backup to the Deposit account

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12 with Accounting

Required minimum work experience

Two (2) years work experience

Debtors experience will be advantageous

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Sound knowledge of debtors procedures and credit control

Knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Excel and Sage X3

Must be able to deal with clients and staff at all levels

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Strong administrative skills and experience

Able to capture correctly and accurately

Knowledge of donor-specific requirements will be an added advantage

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 18 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

