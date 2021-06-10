A Debtors Clerk vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- Accurately capture invoices and debtors details as per requests logged by the grants team
Location
- 31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown
Key performance areas
- Create and maintain correct customer information
- Process invoices as per Invoice Requests received from Grants
- Accurately create information on Sage X3 for Debtor’s accounts and transactions
- Update client information changes on the system
- Processing of management fee journals
- Submit invoices to the relevant debtors for payment
- Reconcile debtor’s accounts as per queries logged
- Assist in following up with long outstanding debtors as per supervisors’ instructions
- Ensure that accounts are accurately matched
- File invoices and paperwork neatly and correctly in invoice number sequence to ensure easy retrieval
- Preparation of documents for submission to auditors
- Loading and releasing of transfers for Deposit account
- Booking inward forex transactions and balancing monthly
- Backup to the Deposit account
Required minimum education and training
- Grade 12 with Accounting
Required minimum work experience
- Two (2) years work experience
- Debtors experience will be advantageous
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Sound knowledge of debtors procedures and credit control
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Excel and Sage X3
- Must be able to deal with clients and staff at all levels
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Strong administrative skills and experience
- Able to capture correctly and accurately
- Knowledge of donor-specific requirements will be an added advantage
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 18 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund