Designer (3D/Interior) at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading national commercial interior design & build fit out company is looking to hire Interior Designers and a 3D designer to join their teams based in Durban, Cape Town or JohannesburgInterior designers Requirements
- 2 – 5 years experience in commercial interior design – specifically in design and build fit out Projects within either corporate office, retail, or hospitality sectors
- A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential
- Ability to create and conceptualise clients needs from brief
- Strong PC skills and experience of revit, Indesign and Photoshop
- Proven background of working on multiple projects
- Demonstrate strong communication skills
- Ability to multitask and work to tight deadlines
- Detail orientated individual with strong client facing skills
3D designersRequirements
- 2 – 5 years experience in 3D interior design
- A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential
- Ability to create and conceptualise from senior designer’s brief
- Strong PC skills and experience of 3DsMax, Corona and Coral, revit and photoshop
- Proven background of working on multiple projects.
- Demonstrate strong communication skills.
- Ability to multitask and working to tight deadlines
Salary on offer is negotiable and dependent on experience