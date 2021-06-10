Designer (3D/Interior) at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading national commercial interior design & build fit out company is looking to hire Interior Designers and a 3D designer to join their teams based in Durban, Cape Town or JohannesburgInterior designers Requirements

2 – 5 years experience in commercial interior design – specifically in design and build fit out Projects within either corporate office, retail, or hospitality sectors

A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential

Ability to create and conceptualise clients needs from brief

Strong PC skills and experience of revit, Indesign and Photoshop

Proven background of working on multiple projects

Demonstrate strong communication skills

Ability to multitask and work to tight deadlines

Detail orientated individual with strong client facing skills

3D designersRequirements

2 – 5 years experience in 3D interior design

A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential

Ability to create and conceptualise from senior designer’s brief

Strong PC skills and experience of 3DsMax, Corona and Coral, revit and photoshop

Proven background of working on multiple projects.

Demonstrate strong communication skills.

Ability to multitask and working to tight deadlines

Salary on offer is negotiable and dependent on experience

