Designer (3D/Interior) at Ntice Search

Jun 10, 2021

Our client, a leading national commercial interior design & build fit out company is looking to hire Interior Designers and a 3D designer to join their teams based in Durban, Cape Town or JohannesburgInterior designers Requirements

  • 2 – 5 years experience in commercial interior design – specifically in design and build fit out Projects within either corporate office, retail, or hospitality sectors
  • A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential
  • Ability to create and conceptualise clients needs from brief
  • Strong PC skills and experience of revit, Indesign and Photoshop
  • Proven background of working on multiple projects
  • Demonstrate strong communication skills
  • Ability to multitask and work to tight deadlines
  • Detail orientated individual with strong client facing skills

3D designersRequirements

  • 2 – 5 years experience in 3D interior design
  • A Degree or Btech or similar qualification in Interior Design is essential
  • Ability to create and conceptualise from senior designer’s brief
  • Strong PC skills and experience of 3DsMax, Corona and Coral, revit and photoshop
  • Proven background of working on multiple projects.
  • Demonstrate strong communication skills.
  • Ability to multitask and working to tight deadlines

Salary on offer is negotiable and dependent on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position