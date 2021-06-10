Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Purpose Statement
Development and maintenance of existing and new software in accordance with specifications and expectations of clients and Management.

Formal Education

  • Grade 12

Technical/Legal Certification

  • MCSD Qualification
  • Information Systems related qualification

Experience

  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Windows Server and Desktop knowledge beneficial

Job Competencies
Skills and Knowledge

  • Knowledge of the .NET Framework.
  • JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS,
  • Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder,
  • Excel and Pivot Tables
  • Windows Server
  • Desktop operating system.

Job Attributes

  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Must be willing to work overtime
  • Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements
  • Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work
  • Problem Solving & Decision Quality
  • Effective Utilization of Resources (self and team)
  • Positive Attitude
  • Self-Improvement
  • Team work “extra mile” attitude
  • Innovative thinker

Responsibilities
Coding Skills & Toolset

  • Develop new features for the Company Instore line-of- business system
  • Visual Studio 2015: VB.NET, [URL Removed] ASP.NET
  • JSON, RESTful API
  • Maintain existing code base
  • Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs
  • UI Design
  • Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles
  • Application security best practices

Source Code Management & Backup

  • Use source control to allow backup of and multi-user contributions to the code base
  • Visual Studio Team Services (or other versioning and source control)

Database Modelling & Design

  • Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database
  • Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)

Reporting & Other

  • Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports
  • SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables
  • Deliver prompt user support for reports and application
  • Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines.

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio 2015
  • Vb.Net
  • ADO.NET
  • Asp.Net
  • JSON
  • RESTful API
  • UI DEsign
  • Microsoft SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Transact-SQL
  • SSRS
  • Excel
  • Pivot Tables
  • .NET Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

