Purpose Statement
Development and maintenance of existing and new software in accordance with specifications and expectations of clients and Management.
Formal Education
- Grade 12
Technical/Legal Certification
- MCSD Qualification
- Information Systems related qualification
Experience
- 3-5 years in software development
- Windows Server and Desktop knowledge beneficial
Job Competencies
Skills and Knowledge
- Knowledge of the .NET Framework.
- JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS,
- Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder,
- Excel and Pivot Tables
- Windows Server
- Desktop operating system.
Job Attributes
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must be willing to work overtime
- Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements
- Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work
- Problem Solving & Decision Quality
- Effective Utilization of Resources (self and team)
- Positive Attitude
- Self-Improvement
- Team work “extra mile” attitude
- Innovative thinker
Responsibilities
Coding Skills & Toolset
- Develop new features for the Company Instore line-of- business system
- Visual Studio 2015: VB.NET, [URL Removed] ASP.NET
- JSON, RESTful API
- Maintain existing code base
- Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs
- UI Design
- Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles
- Application security best practices
Source Code Management & Backup
- Use source control to allow backup of and multi-user contributions to the code base
- Visual Studio Team Services (or other versioning and source control)
Database Modelling & Design
- Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)
Reporting & Other
- Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports
- SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables
- Deliver prompt user support for reports and application
- Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Visual Studio 2015
- Vb.Net
- ADO.NET
- Asp.Net
- JSON
- RESTful API
- UI DEsign
- Microsoft SQL
- T-SQL
- Transact-SQL
- SSRS
- Excel
- Pivot Tables
- .NET Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree