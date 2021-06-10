Developer

Purpose Statement

Development and maintenance of existing and new software in accordance with specifications and expectations of clients and Management.

Formal Education

Grade 12

Technical/Legal Certification

MCSD Qualification

Information Systems related qualification

Experience

3-5 years in software development

Windows Server and Desktop knowledge beneficial

Job Competencies

Skills and Knowledge

Knowledge of the .NET Framework.

JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS,

Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder,

Excel and Pivot Tables

Windows Server

Desktop operating system.

Job Attributes

Must be able to work under pressure

Must be willing to work overtime

Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements

Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work

Problem Solving & Decision Quality

Effective Utilization of Resources (self and team)

Positive Attitude

Self-Improvement

Team work “extra mile” attitude

Innovative thinker

Responsibilities

Coding Skills & Toolset

Develop new features for the Company Instore line-of- business system

Visual Studio 2015: VB.NET, [URL Removed] ASP.NET

JSON, RESTful API

Maintain existing code base

Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs

UI Design

Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles

Application security best practices

Source Code Management & Backup

Use source control to allow backup of and multi-user contributions to the code base

Visual Studio Team Services (or other versioning and source control)

Database Modelling & Design

Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)

Reporting & Other

Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports

SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables

Deliver prompt user support for reports and application

Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Visual Studio 2015

Vb.Net

ADO.NET

Asp.Net

JSON

RESTful API

UI DEsign

Microsoft SQL

T-SQL

Transact-SQL

SSRS

Excel

Pivot Tables

.NET Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

