DVT, Backbase partner on digital banking solutions

Software development and cloud digital enablement company DVT has partnered with Engagement Banking platform Backbase to provide a turnkey digital banking solution for financial services institutions.

Through this partnership, DVT will provide implementation services of the Backbase platform to its customers across the African continent.

Backbase is an Engagement Banking platform that powers seamless customer experiences, unifying data and functionality from core banking systems and innovative fintech partners.

“With our large and skilled team in banking and financial services and having over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, our strategic partnership with Backbase means that we can provide banks with a unified platform approach enabling unparalleled customer experience across all digital channels,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT.

As a Backbase partner, DVT’s service will allow banks to implement ready to use apps and build tailored customer experiences (CX), create customised client journeys, integrate with core banking solutions and extend functionality on the Backbase platform easily.

“In taking our extensive experience in banking software solutions to all of Africa, the Middle East and Europe, we knew that being a partner to Backbase would mean accelerated digital enablement of existing clients and new sector entrants. Time to market is a critical success factor in what is an innovative and highly competitive domain. Having access to a leading solution that helps to meet this challenge is a valuable offering to have added to our capabilities,” says Karl Fischer, chief marketing officer of DVT.

The Backbase platform enables financial institutions to rapidly deploy digital sales and digital banking experiences – across all segments, channels, and products – via turnkey customer & employee apps. Banks using the Backbase platform can orchestrate value on a single platform to drive growth and reduce operational costs

Matthijs Eijpe, regional vice-president: EMEA, says: “Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform allows financial institutions to master the customer engagement layer in a single platform. This new partnership with DVT will help us support further African banks with a future proof platform to accelerate the digitisation of their customer experience.”