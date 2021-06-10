EHS Officer

Reporting to the Compliance and Risk Manager, you will fulfil all the necessary requirements to support the EHS management system by ensuring compliance to all statutory requirements and company standards; performing risk assessments; facilitating safety meetings and providing internal EHS training. Promoting Environmental, Health and Safety awareness, support waste management and reduction initiatives; and supporting management with maintaining compliance.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

B. Tech (NQF level 7) in Environmental Health.

Health & Safety Environmental Management or any other relevant qualification.

Minimum Qualification: Diploma (NQF level 6) in Safety Management (NADSAM) or Occupational

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role in a manufacturing and production company

Auditing, NEBOSH, SAMTRAC, Legal Knowledge Certificate

Your experience MUST be within a manufacturing and/or chemical industry, or fibreglass manufacturing.

COMPETENCIES:

Strong planning, organising and control skills.

Troubleshooting abilities.

Decision making, problem-solving and deadline-driven.

Able to communicate effectively to all levels in the company.

A self-starter who takes a proactive approach and has good decision-making skills.

A self-motivated individual who excels in a challenging environment.

Strong MS Office capabilities.

In possession of a valid driver’s license and own vehicle for travelling between sites.

Kindly note only candidates who have the necessary EHS quailifications, 3years of EHS experience in manufacturing/ chemical or Fibreglass/ joinery and whose salary falls between R20 000 – R25 000 per month will be contacted.

Performance bonsus

