Execution Framework Developer

5 YEAR CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)
These skills are specifically for helping to achieve scalability of data flows within batch and
real-time pipelines in the SDP.
Essential
- Experience with distributed data driven processing algorithm development.
- Ability to rapidly learn and contribute to the development of new techniques and technologies related to execution engines, e.g. distribution patterns and abstractions.
- Knowledge of high-level graph-based execution engines, such as Dask and Spark or streaming execution engines such as Storm or Kafka Streams
- Experience of software development in Python.
Desirable
- Experience with low-level execution engines, such as MPI
- Experience with exchange of in-memory data within high-performance data analysis pipelines
- Experience with high throughput data-aware task scheduling technologies
- Data flow performance modelling experience
- Knowledge of radio astronomy data processing is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Python
- GIT
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree