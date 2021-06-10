Execution Framework Developer

5 YEAR CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)

These skills are specifically for helping to achieve scalability of data flows within batch and

real-time pipelines in the SDP.

Essential

Experience with distributed data driven processing algorithm development.

Ability to rapidly learn and contribute to the development of new techniques and technologies related to execution engines, e.g. distribution patterns and abstractions.

Knowledge of high-level graph-based execution engines, such as Dask and Spark or streaming execution engines such as Storm or Kafka Streams

Experience of software development in Python.

Desirable

Experience with low-level execution engines, such as MPI

Experience with exchange of in-memory data within high-performance data analysis pipelines

Experience with high throughput data-aware task scheduling technologies

Data flow performance modelling experience

Knowledge of radio astronomy data processing is an advantage

Desired Skills:

Python

GIT

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position