Field Service Engineer – Sasolburg

Jun 10, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting and installing hardware of new faulty laptops and desktops.
  • Replace Installing of new desktop and laptops.
  • Windows 10 Software installation, support and troubleshooting of 3rd party applications.
  • Support Sasol Applications on Android and IOS devices.
  • To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.
  • To reach efficiency target.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+
  • Soft skills certificates
  • ITIL Foundation V3

Preferred Qualification:

  • Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential
  • MCSE
  • ITIL

Experience required:

  • 3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support.

