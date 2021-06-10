Field Service Engineer – Sasolburg

The Role: Essential functions:
- Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting and installing hardware of new faulty laptops and desktops.
- Replace Installing of new desktop and laptops.
- Windows 10 Software installation, support and troubleshooting of 3rd party applications.
- Support Sasol Applications on Android and IOS devices.
- To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.
- To reach efficiency target.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- Soft skills certificates
- ITIL Foundation V3
Preferred Qualification:
- Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential
- MCSE
- ITIL
Experience required:
- 3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support.