Fujitsu wins VMware 2021 Global Partner Social Impact Award

Fujitsu has been named VMware’s Global Social Impact Partner of the Year for 2021 as part of the VMware Partner Achievement Awards program.

This award celebrates partners for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies. Fujitsu was recognized by VMware for the results they provided to businesses during the COVID crisis.

Recent Fujitsu Work Life Shift projects which contributed to Fujitsu’s nomination include the 72-hour turnaround in deploying a solution enabling healthcare professionals in Catalonia, Spain, to remotely access critical applications and data. The solution, for CTTI, utilizes VMware Horizon to manage virtual desktops and applications and is backed by VMware Cloud on AWS to protect and scale the applications.

In a separate virtualization project, implemented in just three days, Fujitsu empowered medical staff by enabling them to work collaboratively in a fast-changing environment.

“This year’s VMware Global Partner Social Impact Award winners highlights our partners who are not only fantastic VMware partners but also exceptional global citizens,” says Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. “In the unprecedented times that 2020 brought us, VMware is proud to see Fujitsu honored for their ability to help customers deliver under extraordinary circumstances. Technology was the connective tissue for so many and Fujitsu helped our customers to use a range of VMware tools for the greater good in some of their most vulnerable situations.”

Takashi Yamanishi, SVP of Global Supply Chain, Fujitsu, adds: “Fujitsu aims to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. And to do this, we rely on productive collaborations with long-term strategic partners like VMware to deliver our global Fujitsu Work Life Shift vision – and we believe this award validates our efforts.

“This approach enables organizations to thrive in our fast-changing world. With many thousands of successful collaborations under our belts, we are applying our expertise to help businesses in all industries leverage virtualization and keep their workforces empowered, productive and cared for during this challenging year. We look forward to continuing to deploy solutions to enable the highly talented, resilient and adaptive workforces which all businesses need today.”

The 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards recognize regional and Global Alliance level winners in the Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value and Partner Social Impact categories.