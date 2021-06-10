Fundraising Team Leader at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – FUNDRAISING TEAM LEADER
REPORTING TO
Executive: Stakeholder Relations & Marketing
SUBORDINATES
Corporate Fundraiser, Government Relations Fundraiser,
Western Cape Regional Co Ordinator, Embassies & Grants Fundraiser, Individual Fundraising Lead
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
A motivated person to build relationships culminating in the submission of proposals and grant applications at an international, national, regional and local donors across all opportunities.
- To lead the Fundraising Team to meet the annual fundraising budget.
- To support the Executive on all fundraising submissions
- Represent Afrika Tikkun at donors events, programmes and at donor engagement
- Develop the annual fundraising plan and strategy to achieve the fundraising budget.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- 5-7 years’ experience in leading a Fundraising team
- Good communication skills (verbal, written and interpersonal).
- Organizational skills, an ability to handle various tasks and provide support to the team.
- Sales Force Administration
- Knowledge of the donor sector and NPO landscape
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- 5 – 7 years’ experience in fundraising management in the NPO sector
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking.
- Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
- Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.
- Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
- Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
Desired Skills:
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
- Leadership/Management Skills