Fundraising Team Leader at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – FUNDRAISING TEAM LEADER

REPORTING TO

Executive: Stakeholder Relations & Marketing

SUBORDINATES

Corporate Fundraiser, Government Relations Fundraiser,

Western Cape Regional Co Ordinator, Embassies & Grants Fundraiser, Individual Fundraising Lead

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

A motivated person to build relationships culminating in the submission of proposals and grant applications at an international, national, regional and local donors across all opportunities.

To lead the Fundraising Team to meet the annual fundraising budget.

To support the Executive on all fundraising submissions

Represent Afrika Tikkun at donors events, programmes and at donor engagement

Develop the annual fundraising plan and strategy to achieve the fundraising budget.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

5-7 years’ experience in leading a Fundraising team

Good communication skills (verbal, written and interpersonal).

Organizational skills, an ability to handle various tasks and provide support to the team.

Sales Force Administration

Knowledge of the donor sector and NPO landscape

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

5 – 7 years’ experience in fundraising management in the NPO sector

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking.

Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.

Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Sales Force Administration

Leadership/Management Skills

