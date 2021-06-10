Fundraising Team Leader at Afrika Tikkun

Jun 10, 2021

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – FUNDRAISING TEAM LEADER

REPORTING TO

Executive: Stakeholder Relations & Marketing

SUBORDINATES

Corporate Fundraiser, Government Relations Fundraiser,
Western Cape Regional Co Ordinator, Embassies & Grants Fundraiser, Individual Fundraising Lead

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

A motivated person to build relationships culminating in the submission of proposals and grant applications at an international, national, regional and local donors across all opportunities.

  • To lead the Fundraising Team to meet the annual fundraising budget.
  • To support the Executive on all fundraising submissions
  • Represent Afrika Tikkun at donors events, programmes and at donor engagement
  • Develop the annual fundraising plan and strategy to achieve the fundraising budget.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 5-7 years’ experience in leading a Fundraising team
  • Good communication skills (verbal, written and interpersonal).
  • Organizational skills, an ability to handle various tasks and provide support to the team.
  • Sales Force Administration
  • Knowledge of the donor sector and NPO landscape

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • 5 – 7 years’ experience in fundraising management in the NPO sector

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking.
  • Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
  • Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.
  • Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
  • Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (Verbal And Written)
  • Sales Force Administration
  • Leadership/Management Skills

