Group Buyer at Ntice Search

Boasting four decades of expert knowledge in print and packaging this company is seeking the expert skills of a Logistics Group Buyer. Their business revolves around customer satisfaction, innovation and production quality and continued technological advancement.PURPOSE The Group Buyer is responsible to ensuring that the company selects the most appropriate goods and services on the basis of price, quality, delivery times and services support.DUTIES

Forecasting likely levels of demand for services, products and/or component parts to be used in any manufacturing process.

Conducting research to ascertain market trends and needs.

Liaising between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers.

Developing purchasing policies and procedures.

Identifying potential suppliers.

Producing reports.

Negotiating and authorize contracts and monitoring their progress.

Processing payments and invoices.

Keeping contract files and using them as reference.

Ensuring suppliers are aware of business objectives, policies and procedures.

Liaising with users and other relevant departments.

Checking costs, quality and levels of service.

Monitor stock levels to maximize business efficiency.

It may be necessary for you to perform duties, which are over and above your general responsibilities. These tasks will be reasonable and will fall within your skills and capabilities.

REQUIREMENTS

Planning and organizing.

Information and task monitoring.

Comply with laws and regulations.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE :

3 – 5 Years’ experience in procurement – manufacturing environment.

Experience on MS Office package.

Grade 12.

Related qualification.

