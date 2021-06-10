HR Officer

Jun 10, 2021

Tasks

Coordinate activities within the Human Resource Unit.

  • Implement and e n sure compliance with HR policies and guidelines;
  • Provide support in leave administration, employee benefits occupational health safety etc;
  • Render advice on Lab our Relations matters;
  • Review and ensure a ligament t of operational HR policies with applicable public service prescripts;
  • Facilitate termination of service and pension administration;
  • Update employee personal files
  • Facilitate recruitment and selection in the Commission.
  • Coordinate and facilitate training and development of staff.
  • Facilitate employee performance management and development system.
  • Assist with Employee Wellness Programmes.
  • Assist with development of job profiles and adverts for new posts;
    1. Facilitate recruitment and selection of candidates;
    1. Facilitate job evaluation processes and grading of vacant posts;
    1. Facilitate pre-appointment screening of new candidates;
    1. Provide support for the Assistant Manager with logistics for new appointments;
    1. Serve as a link between HR and internal stakeholders for Job Evaluation purposes.
  • 1 Assist with coordination of capacity building initiatives across all Units in the Commission
    1. Ensure compatibility of training needs with employees’ PDP – Personal Development Plans;
    1. Implement workplace skills development plan of the Commission;
    1. Liaison with internal stakeholders in respect of training interventions.
  • 1 Ensure quality assurance on employees’ performance agreements;
    1. Implement and ensure compliance with the performance management policy framework;
    1. Provide support in the performance moderation committees;
    1. Facilitate dispute resolution in respect of performance assessments;
  • 5.Assist with of performance bonus matrix.
  • . Assist with employee health and wellness strategies and programmes, e.g. HIV/ AIDS and TB prevention campaigns, support and health care treatment programmes;
    1. Implementation of occupational health, safety and environmental management strategies and programmes;
  • Ensure compliance with Covid -1 9 guidelines and protocols;
    1. Liaison with external stakeholders on employee wellness ss p programmes.

competencies/ Skills

  • Personal attributes ‘
  • Experience
  • Qualifications
  • Planning and Organizing
  • Ability to work under pressure and independently

  • Strong interpersonal relations
    Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

  • Personal attributes

  • Excellent verb an l and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
    1. Enthusiastic and timeline driven.
  • Experience
  • 1.At least 3(Three) years minimum experience in a similar field
    1. Knowledge, working experience and understanding of applicable legislation governing HR, i.e. BCEA, LRA, PFMA, Public Service Act, Code of Good of Good Practice, SMS Handbook etc
  • Qualifications
  • An appropriate recognized 3year Degree or Diploma (NQF 6) in Human Resource Management/ Public Administration and /or equivalent qualification.

Desired Skills:

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Ability to work under pressure and independently
  • 3. Strong interpersonal relations
  • 4. Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Provide support for effective and efficient human resource administration and management

