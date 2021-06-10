HR Officer

Tasks

Coordinate activities within the Human Resource Unit.

Implement and e n sure compliance with HR policies and guidelines;

Provide support in leave administration, employee benefits occupational health safety etc;

Render advice on Lab our Relations matters;

Review and ensure a ligament t of operational HR policies with applicable public service prescripts;

Facilitate termination of service and pension administration;

Update employee personal files

Facilitate recruitment and selection in the Commission.

Coordinate and facilitate training and development of staff.

Facilitate employee performance management and development system.

Assist with Employee Wellness Programmes.

Assist with development of job profiles and adverts for new posts;

Facilitate recruitment and selection of candidates;

Facilitate job evaluation processes and grading of vacant posts;

Facilitate pre-appointment screening of new candidates;

Provide support for the Assistant Manager with logistics for new appointments;

Serve as a link between HR and internal stakeholders for Job Evaluation purposes.

1 Assist with coordination of capacity building initiatives across all Units in the Commission

Ensure compatibility of training needs with employees’ PDP – Personal Development Plans;

Implement workplace skills development plan of the Commission;

Liaison with internal stakeholders in respect of training interventions.

1 Ensure quality assurance on employees’ performance agreements;

Implement and ensure compliance with the performance management policy framework;

Provide support in the performance moderation committees;

Facilitate dispute resolution in respect of performance assessments;

5.Assist with of performance bonus matrix.

. Assist with employee health and wellness strategies and programmes, e.g. HIV/ AIDS and TB prevention campaigns, support and health care treatment programmes;

Implementation of occupational health, safety and environmental management strategies and programmes;

Ensure compliance with Covid -1 9 guidelines and protocols;

Liaison with external stakeholders on employee wellness ss p programmes.



competencies/ Skills

Personal attributes ‘

Experience

Qualifications

Planning and Organizing

Ability to work under pressure and independently

Strong interpersonal relations

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.

Personal attributes

Excellent verb an l and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Enthusiastic and timeline driven.

Experience

1.At least 3(Three) years minimum experience in a similar field

Knowledge, working experience and understanding of applicable legislation governing HR, i.e. BCEA, LRA, PFMA, Public Service Act, Code of Good of Good Practice, SMS Handbook etc

Qualifications

An appropriate recognized 3year Degree or Diploma (NQF 6) in Human Resource Management/ Public Administration and /or equivalent qualification.

‘

About The Employer:

Provide support for effective and efficient human resource administration and management

