HR Officer

Tasks
Coordinate activities within the Human Resource Unit.
- Implement and e n sure compliance with HR policies and guidelines;
- Provide support in leave administration, employee benefits occupational health safety etc;
- Render advice on Lab our Relations matters;
- Review and ensure a ligament t of operational HR policies with applicable public service prescripts;
- Facilitate termination of service and pension administration;
- Update employee personal files
- Facilitate recruitment and selection in the Commission.
- Coordinate and facilitate training and development of staff.
- Facilitate employee performance management and development system.
- Assist with Employee Wellness Programmes.
- Assist with development of job profiles and adverts for new posts;
-
- Facilitate recruitment and selection of candidates;
-
- Facilitate job evaluation processes and grading of vacant posts;
-
- Facilitate pre-appointment screening of new candidates;
-
- Provide support for the Assistant Manager with logistics for new appointments;
-
- Serve as a link between HR and internal stakeholders for Job Evaluation purposes.
- 1 Assist with coordination of capacity building initiatives across all Units in the Commission
-
- Ensure compatibility of training needs with employees’ PDP – Personal Development Plans;
-
- Implement workplace skills development plan of the Commission;
-
- Liaison with internal stakeholders in respect of training interventions.
- 1 Ensure quality assurance on employees’ performance agreements;
-
- Implement and ensure compliance with the performance management policy framework;
-
- Provide support in the performance moderation committees;
-
- Facilitate dispute resolution in respect of performance assessments;
- 5.Assist with of performance bonus matrix.
- . Assist with employee health and wellness strategies and programmes, e.g. HIV/ AIDS and TB prevention campaigns, support and health care treatment programmes;
-
- Implementation of occupational health, safety and environmental management strategies and programmes;
- Ensure compliance with Covid -1 9 guidelines and protocols;
-
- Liaison with external stakeholders on employee wellness ss p programmes.
competencies/ Skills
- Personal attributes ‘
- Experience
- Qualifications
- Planning and Organizing
- Ability to work under pressure and independently
-
Strong interpersonal relations
Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.
-
Personal attributes
- Excellent verb an l and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
-
- Enthusiastic and timeline driven.
- Experience
- 1.At least 3(Three) years minimum experience in a similar field
-
- Knowledge, working experience and understanding of applicable legislation governing HR, i.e. BCEA, LRA, PFMA, Public Service Act, Code of Good of Good Practice, SMS Handbook etc
- Qualifications
- An appropriate recognized 3year Degree or Diploma (NQF 6) in Human Resource Management/ Public Administration and /or equivalent qualification.
- ‘
Desired Skills:
- Planning and Organizing
- Ability to work under pressure and independently
- 3. Strong interpersonal relations
- 4. Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Provide support for effective and efficient human resource administration and management