HR & Operations Manager

JOB PURPOSE

The job purpose of Human Resources and Operations Manager for the Company is to provide, maintain and enhance the professional level of Human and Operations resources management, both internally and externally, as required within the professional environment of the Company.

ROLE WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION

The reputation and the corporate image of the Company are both factors that you will have direct influence over. As Human Resources and Operations Manager your main role within the organization will be to execute and manage, the HR and Operations processes, controls, performance, compliance, reporting and analysis of the Company to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness of HR and Operations management within the business. An excellent level of people planning and wellness, attention to detail, compliance, organisational support and stakeholder management is required from you at all times

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

General HR Compliance and Reporting

Be the first point of contact for all HR-related queries and requests

Ensure compliance with relevant legislation including COIDA; BCEA; SDA; SETA; LRA; EEA; UIF; OHS

Ongoing and ad-hoc HR-related internal audits, reporting and analysis

Timeous completion of all statutory reporting, as per all applicable legislation (e.g. WSP; ATR; EE Report; Services SETA etc.)

EE plan operational design, execution, and reporting

Manage and ensure the accuracy, validity and completeness of all HR records, including but not limited to, databases, organograms, employee personnel files, HR systems, [URL Removed] and Selection

Administration, oversight, and management of end-to-end recruitment and selection processes, inter-alia:

Conduct recruitment plans and established targets as per EE plans and BBBEE strategy

Job description design, screening and shortlisting guidance

Placing vacancies on career portals and conducting all applicable background checks

Conducting Onboarding activities effectively (all documents completed; payroll and pension runs; tools of trade, systems and office access; welcome packs; induction sessions; employee policies assessments; etc.)Training and Development

Administration, oversight, and management training and development processes, inter-alia:

Training plans and PDPs established beginning of each year

Oversight, execution and management of annual training plans, and established targets as per BBBEE strategy

Establish, monitor and manage the functioning of Learnerships

Co-ordinate design and implementation of inhouse soft skills development for management and staff

Performance Management

Administration, oversight, and management of performance management, inter-alia:

Project manage and facilitate performance review cycles and processes

Support and guidance to staff and line managers regarding performance evaluation process

Execution and guidance of the established performance management framework

Terminations and Exits

Administration, oversight, and management of termination and exit processes, inter-alia:

Co-ordinate completion of all applicable documentation

Conducting all applicable Exit activities effectively (exit interviews; all documents completed; payroll and pension cancelations; tools of trade return, systems and office access revoked; etc.)

Employee Wellness and Benefits

Administration, oversight, and management of employee wellness and benefits, inter-alia:

Wellness plans establishment and execution

Facilitate conducting of staff surveys

Oversight and management of relationship with established wellness programme (ICAS)

Grievance management

Disciplinary management

Ensuring employees are assisted with personal and work related pressure through employee wellbeing initiatives

Operations

Oversight of operations, with respect to:

Office facilities

Office security

Office cleaning and consumables

Office mailroom and printing

Reception

Travel management

Occupational health and safety

Business continuity and crisis management

Information technology

General

Attendance of management meetings, and participation in key activities as a member of the management team.

Attendance of functions and representation of the IoDSA

Budget management for the respective area

Provide in-depth management reporting and analysis of areas, with actions for improvement continuously, and periodic inputs into board committee reporting

Implement operational best practices and continuous innovation of operational processes for operational efficiency and effectiveness

Regular reviews and management of all applicable policies and procedures within departments

Attitude & Personal Attributes

Mandatory behavioural competencies:

Purpose: Show commitment, be dependable and understand the why, and do the right things

Passion: Innovative, agile, efficient & have drive

Performance: Display excellence, Solution-orientated, can take on more, commitment to improvement.

Professionalism: Act with integrity, show respect, team player and good communication skills.

Additional:

Ability to prioritise work and work on several tasks at any given time

Strong interpersonal skills and professional approach

Confident in dealing with management and colleagues

Ability to foresee problems before they arise – insight into the business

Ability to work well under pressure and be able to meet deadlines in a pressurised environment

A problem-solving and results-orientated mind-set will be required for this position

Work requires willingness to work a flexible schedule if necessary

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team

Discretion when handling confidential information

Ability to embrace change within your working environment

Have an exceptional attention to detail, high accuracy level, employee inspiration and ethical behaviour

Handle criticism constructively

Maintain a high standard of business communication at all times

Moderate level of technology literacy, Scubed HR systems and Microsoft Office 365 is required

High standard of record keeping

Accuracy under pressure and managing complexity

Excellent problem solving and innovative skills

Excellent planning, organising, and time management skills

Experience, training and qualifications (Technical Requirement)

University degree in Human Resources or similar qualification

SABPP certification preferred Minimum 5 years’ experience in a HR generalist role, with leadership interaction

Additional Operations experience preferred

Desired Skills:

Statutory requirements

HR processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary package INCLUDES Prov. Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position