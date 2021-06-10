ROLE PURPOSE: The Identity and Access Management (IAM) Administrator provides, removes, modifies, and reviews user access to information systems at Exact Sciences; including, but limited to, confirm roles and actions are correct based on user function, business need, and policies for least privilege access Key Responsibilities: Identify and develop role-based security access to match job requirements and adhere to the least privilege principle.

Design

Create and disable user accounts, as requested, provided appropriate approvals.

Ensure access rights are updated in a timely manner as needs change due to events; including, but not limited to, termination, role changes, new systems, and regulatory requirements.

Update and close tasks associated with access management requests and meet service level targets.

Perform access reviews to ensure access to resources matches job function.

Develop and document user administration and audit practices.

Work with application and data owners and business unit leaders to establish and maintain consistent access review activities.

Manage PAM functions in terms of compliance.

Ensure compliance with related industry regulations and respond to information security audits.

Preserve all records that indicate changes made to access control lists to facilitate audits and other investigations.

Suggest improvements to user access request workflows.

Assist with audit preparations and help develop responses and action items for an associated finding.

Provide user access administration training.

Assist and support information security, system administration, and project teams with the integration of programs that intersect with user administration.

Participate in the design and implementation of centralized user access control administration to internal software applications.

