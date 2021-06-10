IAM Administrator

Jun 10, 2021

Qualifications & Experience

  • Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or related field or 5 years of relevant experience as outlined in the essential duties in lieu of Bachelors Degree.
  • 5+ years of experience working in an IT security support role with an emphasis on security/access.
  • Demonstrated understanding of network and desktop technology methods that provide innovative solutions to customers.
  • Strong customer focus with a successful track record of delivery and operational performance improvements across an organization.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication, customer service, and organizational skills.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office programs.

Competencies:

  • Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.
  • Keen attention to detail.
  • Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities.
  • Exceptional service orientation.
  • Ability to motivate in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
ROLE PURPOSE:

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) Administrator provides, removes, modifies, and reviews user access to information systems at Exact Sciences; including, but limited to, confirm roles and actions are correct based on user function, business need, and policies for least privilege access

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify and develop role-based security access to match job requirements and adhere to the least privilege principle.
  • Create and disable user accounts, as requested, provided appropriate approvals.
  • Ensure access rights are updated in a timely manner as needs change due to events; including, but not limited to, termination, role changes, new systems, and regulatory requirements.
  • Update and close tasks associated with access management requests and meet service level targets.
  • Perform access reviews to ensure access to resources matches job function.
  • Develop and document user administration and audit practices.
  • Work with application and data owners and business unit leaders to establish and maintain consistent access review activities.
  • Manage PAM functions in terms of compliance.
  • Ensure compliance with related industry regulations and respond to information security audits.
  • Preserve all records that indicate changes made to access control lists to facilitate audits and other investigations.
  • Suggest improvements to user access request workflows.
  • Assist with audit preparations and help develop responses and action items for an associated finding.
  • Provide user access administration training.
  • Assist and support information security, system administration, and project teams with the integration of programs that intersect with user administration.
  • Participate in the design and implementation of centralized user access control administration to internal software applications.
