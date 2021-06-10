IAM Administrator
Jun 10, 2021
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or related field or 5 years of relevant experience as outlined in the essential duties in lieu of Bachelors Degree.
- 5+ years of experience working in an IT security support role with an emphasis on security/access.
- Demonstrated understanding of network and desktop technology methods that provide innovative solutions to customers.
- Strong customer focus with a successful track record of delivery and operational performance improvements across an organization.
- Excellent verbal and written communication, customer service, and organizational skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office programs.
Competencies:
- Exceptionally self-motivated and directed.
- Keen attention to detail.
- Superior analytical, evaluative, and problem-solving abilities.
- Exceptional service orientation.
- Ability to motivate in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
|ROLE PURPOSE:
The Identity and Access Management (IAM) Administrator provides, removes, modifies, and reviews user access to information systems at Exact Sciences; including, but limited to, confirm roles and actions are correct based on user function, business need, and policies for least privilege access
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify and develop role-based security access to match job requirements and adhere to the least privilege principle.
- Design
- Create and disable user accounts, as requested, provided appropriate approvals.
- Ensure access rights are updated in a timely manner as needs change due to events; including, but not limited to, termination, role changes, new systems, and regulatory requirements.
- Update and close tasks associated with access management requests and meet service level targets.
- Perform access reviews to ensure access to resources matches job function.
- Develop and document user administration and audit practices.
- Work with application and data owners and business unit leaders to establish and maintain consistent access review activities.
- Manage PAM functions in terms of compliance.
- Ensure compliance with related industry regulations and respond to information security audits.
- Preserve all records that indicate changes made to access control lists to facilitate audits and other investigations.
- Suggest improvements to user access request workflows.
- Assist with audit preparations and help develop responses and action items for an associated finding.
- Provide user access administration training.
- Assist and support information security, system administration, and project teams with the integration of programs that intersect with user administration.
- Participate in the design and implementation of centralized user access control administration to internal software applications.
