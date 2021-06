Insurance Sales & Relationship Consultant (face to face) at O’Brien Recruitment

Insurance Sales & Relationship Consultant (Sale Representative – Face-to-Face)

Work from home in Cape Town

Need to have over 5 years of insurance sales experience, which you will use to sell to Debt Companies and Debt Counsellors

You will need to build relationships with these companies so that the Debt Counsellor sells your insurance product

Own Car and cellphone essential

RE5 advantage

Must be hungry to sell to professional companies in the industry

Laptop, Data, Airtime

