Integration engineer at Reverside

Integration Engineer Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forIntegration EngineerProfessionals with 3 – 4+ years solid development experience in Integration and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

The position requires solid knowledge of XML, XSLT, XSD, JSON, MQ, and an understanding of SOAP and REST web Services. Should have good data mapping knowledge and messaging including some SQL and javascript.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position