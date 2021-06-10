Intermediate Developer

Purpose Statement

Innovative development and maintenance of new and existing software in accordance with specifications and expectations of all stakeholders, ensuring stability of internal systems and alignment with external client systems.

Position in the Organisation

2nd Line Manager – Operations Manager

(5th Level)

1st Line Manager – Senior Developer

(4th Level)

Position – Intermediate Developer

Subordinate

(1st Level)

Subordinate

(2nd Level)

Subordinate Positions

Please provide job titles of subordinates and total number of employees per job title (organogram can be inserted)

Job Level Description

Job Complexity Indicators

Job Level 5

Job Level 4

Job Level 3 – Intermediate Developer

Job Level 2

Job Level 1

Position Description

Main Outputs and Responsibilities for this Position

Coding Skills & Toolset

Develop new features for the X/Procure line-of- business system

Visual Studio 2019: C#, ASP.NET

JSON, RESTful, API, XML, SFTP, SOAP

HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY

Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs:

UI Design

Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles

Application security best practices

Source Code Management & Backup

Use source control to allow backup of multi-user contributions to the code base:

Git (or other versioning and source control)

Database Modelling & Design

Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)

Firebird database

MySQL

Reporting & Other

Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports

SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables

Deliver prompt user support for reports and application

Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines

Coaching, developing and training

Transfers knowledge according to development schedule

Ongoing training and discussions key stakeholders to ensure building knowledge to code on web application

Shares expertise (ad hoc) to assist other developers in overcoming obstacles and challenges

Job Evaluation Criteria

FORMAL EDUCATION

Grade 12

Technical/ Professional Certification

Formal Training on .NET coding required

One-year formal diploma in software development/ programming required

Experience

Min 6 years’ experience in Web Development.

Min 4 Years’ experience using Web Forms and VB.

Min 6 Years in C#.net

Job Competencies

Competencies

Skills & Knowledge

Knowledge of the .NET Framework.

JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS, XML, SOAP

HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY

Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder, MySQL

Firebird

Excel and Pivot Tables

Windows Server

Desktop operating system.

Job Attributes

Must be able to work under pressure

Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements

Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work

Problem Solving & Decision Quality

Effective Utilisation of Resources (self and team)

Positive Attitude

Self-Improvement

Team work “extra mile” attitude

Innovative thinker

Other Special Requirements

Valid Driver’s Licence

Must be willing to work overtime

Decision Making

What are the most regular and complex challenges in the job? Please provide a couple of examples of regular problems that need to be resolved and not ad hoc scenarios or cases. Also indicate how these problems or challenges will be resolved.

Clients use various different technologies and change business processes.

In house systems have to be changed and solutions have to be found to keep our processes running and accommodate the changes the clients make and request.

Time frame constraints for making the changes required.

Please name the resources utilised by the jobholder to solve problems or make decisions, e.g. the internet, manuals, policies, procedures, external resources, etc.

The internet is used to research possible code change solutions and best practices for the individual challenge.

Internal system and business knowledge from stakeholders in the businesses both internal and external are used to align systems and solve the challenges.

How long will it normally take before the impact of the judgement calls made by the jobholder will be felt in the business?

The impact of judgment calls is normally evident almost immediately as the changes implemented are used on a daily basis by both internal and external users and systems.

Changes affect both internal and client systems.

Please provide the typical planning cycle of the job – macro as well as micro planning, e.g. macro – 3 – 5 years and micro – 1 year. Also provide examples to elaborate on the answer.

Micro – Due to the system being aligned with external systems and requirements, changes need to be implemented very quickly. The planning process normally takes place after a functional analysis of the requirements. The solution is then developed, tested and implemented.

What type of practices, procedures, policies, systems or outputs does the jobholder influence or change in his/her role as a Professional/Technical consultant or specialist – operational, tactical or strategic? Please apply the 60/40 rule and provide examples to elaborate on the answer.

The jobholder influences the way code changes are made and implemented on a daily basis.

Accountability

What type of decisions can the jobholder take within his/her area of accountability and what type of decisions will typically be referred to the direct manager for sign off? Please provide a couple of examples of regular decisions/problem solving or judgement calls and not ad hoc scenarios or cases.

Jobholder accountability

The job holder is accountable for the way the solutions are to be developed and implemented.

Self-prioritising of daily tasks

Changes or improvements in existing code.

Referral to Line Manager for approval

The job holder needs to refer functional requirements to the technical manager or the direct line manager to ensure that a clear understanding of the expected outcome is met.

Adhoc requests need to be referred to line manager

Desired Skills:

.NET Framework

JSON

RESTful API

UI Design

IIS

XML

SOAP

HTML

Bootstrap

Javascript

Jquery

MSSQL Server

T-SQL

SSRS

Report Builder

Mysql

Firebird

Excel

Pivot Tables

Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position