Purpose Statement
Innovative development and maintenance of new and existing software in accordance with specifications and expectations of all stakeholders, ensuring stability of internal systems and alignment with external client systems.
Position in the Organisation
2nd Line Manager – Operations Manager
(5th Level)
1st Line Manager – Senior Developer
(4th Level)
Position – Intermediate Developer
Subordinate
(1st Level)
Subordinate
(2nd Level)
Subordinate Positions
Please provide job titles of subordinates and total number of employees per job title (organogram can be inserted)
Job Level Description
Job Complexity Indicators
Job Level 5
Job Level 4
Job Level 3 – Intermediate Developer
Job Level 2
Job Level 1
Position Description
Main Outputs and Responsibilities for this Position
Coding Skills & Toolset
- Develop new features for the X/Procure line-of- business system
- Visual Studio 2019: C#, ASP.NET
- JSON, RESTful, API, XML, SFTP, SOAP
- HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
- Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs:
- UI Design
- Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles
- Application security best practices
Source Code Management & Backup
- Use source control to allow backup of multi-user contributions to the code base:
- Git (or other versioning and source control)
Database Modelling & Design
- Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)
- Firebird database
- MySQL
Reporting & Other
- Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports
- SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables
- Deliver prompt user support for reports and application
- Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines
Coaching, developing and training
- Transfers knowledge according to development schedule
- Ongoing training and discussions key stakeholders to ensure building knowledge to code on web application
- Shares expertise (ad hoc) to assist other developers in overcoming obstacles and challenges
Job Evaluation Criteria
FORMAL EDUCATION
- Grade 12
Technical/ Professional Certification
- Formal Training on .NET coding required
- One-year formal diploma in software development/ programming required
Experience
- Min 6 years’ experience in Web Development.
- Min 4 Years’ experience using Web Forms and VB.
- Min 6 Years in C#.net
Job Competencies
Competencies
Skills & Knowledge
- Knowledge of the .NET Framework.
- JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS, XML, SOAP
- HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
- Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder, MySQL
- Firebird
- Excel and Pivot Tables
- Windows Server
- Desktop operating system.
Job Attributes
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements
- Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work
- Problem Solving & Decision Quality
- Effective Utilisation of Resources (self and team)
- Positive Attitude
- Self-Improvement
- Team work “extra mile” attitude
- Innovative thinker
Other Special Requirements
- Valid Driver’s Licence
- Must be willing to work overtime
Decision Making
What are the most regular and complex challenges in the job? Please provide a couple of examples of regular problems that need to be resolved and not ad hoc scenarios or cases. Also indicate how these problems or challenges will be resolved.
- Clients use various different technologies and change business processes.
- In house systems have to be changed and solutions have to be found to keep our processes running and accommodate the changes the clients make and request.
- Time frame constraints for making the changes required.
Please name the resources utilised by the jobholder to solve problems or make decisions, e.g. the internet, manuals, policies, procedures, external resources, etc.
- The internet is used to research possible code change solutions and best practices for the individual challenge.
- Internal system and business knowledge from stakeholders in the businesses both internal and external are used to align systems and solve the challenges.
How long will it normally take before the impact of the judgement calls made by the jobholder will be felt in the business?
The impact of judgment calls is normally evident almost immediately as the changes implemented are used on a daily basis by both internal and external users and systems.
- Changes affect both internal and client systems.
- Please provide the typical planning cycle of the job – macro as well as micro planning, e.g. macro – 3 – 5 years and micro – 1 year. Also provide examples to elaborate on the answer.
- Micro – Due to the system being aligned with external systems and requirements, changes need to be implemented very quickly. The planning process normally takes place after a functional analysis of the requirements. The solution is then developed, tested and implemented.
What type of practices, procedures, policies, systems or outputs does the jobholder influence or change in his/her role as a Professional/Technical consultant or specialist – operational, tactical or strategic? Please apply the 60/40 rule and provide examples to elaborate on the answer.
- The jobholder influences the way code changes are made and implemented on a daily basis.
Accountability
What type of decisions can the jobholder take within his/her area of accountability and what type of decisions will typically be referred to the direct manager for sign off? Please provide a couple of examples of regular decisions/problem solving or judgement calls and not ad hoc scenarios or cases.
Jobholder accountability
- The job holder is accountable for the way the solutions are to be developed and implemented.
- Self-prioritising of daily tasks
- Changes or improvements in existing code.
- Referral to Line Manager for approval
- The job holder needs to refer functional requirements to the technical manager or the direct line manager to ensure that a clear understanding of the expected outcome is met.
- Adhoc requests need to be referred to line manager
Desired Skills:
- .NET Framework
- JSON
- RESTful API
- UI Design
- IIS
- XML
- SOAP
- HTML
- Bootstrap
- Javascript
- Jquery
- MSSQL Server
- T-SQL
- SSRS
- Report Builder
- Mysql
- Firebird
- Excel
- Pivot Tables
- Windows Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric