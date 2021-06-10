Internal Sales at Hustle Consulting

We are recruiting for a Manufacturing Company that supply to the Building Industry. They are looking for a Internal Sales candidate.
Requirements and Duties:
Assist client with quotes and orders
Source new clients
Receive training on systems used
Grow internal sales
Communicate with existing and new clients
Assist with stock take
Lead generation strategies like cold calling
Computer Literate
Good communications skills – verbally and literate
Calm under pressure
Atttention to detail
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Microsoft Office
- quotes
- Cold Calling
- Internal Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate