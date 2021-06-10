Internal Sales at Hustle Consulting

We are recruiting for a Manufacturing Company that supply to the Building Industry. They are looking for a Internal Sales candidate.

Requirements and Duties:

Assist client with quotes and orders

Source new clients

Receive training on systems used

Grow internal sales

Communicate with existing and new clients

Assist with stock take

Lead generation strategies like cold calling

Computer Literate

Good communications skills – verbally and literate

Calm under pressure

Atttention to detail

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Microsoft Office

quotes

Cold Calling

Internal Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

