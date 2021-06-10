Internal Sales (Plant and machinery hire) – Witbank
MAIN PURPOSE
Customer/Client Support/Sales
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Answering telephones – queries and orders
- Telephonic customer support
- Counter sales/service – sales and queries
- : Arrange for payments from clients, invoicing (Kerridge/SAP system), credit notes
- Provide quotation to clients
- Telesales -bi-weekly follow-up on existing customer and new clients, identify and pursue opportunities in the market, promote the company’s products to clients,
- Support sales reps – quotations, pricing, customer credit information,
- Assist sales reps with test certificates
- General admin function
- Quotation on spares
- Cash sales and daily breakdown of cash sales – till cash up
- Confirm payments and assist debtors with cash accounts and debtors accounts
- Purchasing- stock products and consumables
- Purchase orders
- Inter branch transfers
- Issuing and balancing of petty cash
- Assist debtors with accounts and queries
- General banking done daily
- Adhere to the Company’s safety rules
- Key words describing the ideal candidate:
- Top class deals closer
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Sound business Acumen
- Hungry for Business
- Driven by success of bringing in business
- Highly dynamic
- Target Driven.
- Administratively Strong
- Deadline driven
EDUCATION, TRAINING, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Minimum Qualification: Matric/ Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification: Will be advantageous Other;
- Good English, written and spoken
- Skilled in coordinating, telesales and admin.
- Trustworthy
- Candidate must be very organized and able to prioritize tasks
- Ability to perform duties with speed and accuracy without immediate and constant supervision
- Candidate must be friendly, personable and able to build harmonious working relationships with clients, co-workers and general public.
- Ability to exercise good judgment in recognizing scope of authority and protecting confidential information
REPORTING TO:
Branch Manager
Desired Skills:
- sales
- counter sales
- tool hire
- plant hire
- machinery
- welding
- sales admin
- qoute
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years