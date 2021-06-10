Internal Sales Supervisor at Mpact Corrugated Brakpan

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL JOB OPPORTUNITY

Position: Internal Sales Supervisor

Grade: CU

Division: Mpact Corrugated

Site: Gauteng

Department: Sales / Logistics

A vacancy exists at Mpact Corrugated Gauteng for a Customer Services Supervisor, responsible for the Internal Sales team, to co-ordinate internal sales and customer liaison including order entry, date management, order tracking, communication, stock and OTIF delivery to customers to ensure exceptional customer communication and service, who meets the following requirements:

The candidate must have the following:

Qualification & Experience:

? 3-year diploma or degree in sales / marketing / logistics or supply chain management

? 5 years’ experience in sales, customer liaison and planning

? 5 years’ supervisory or management experience in manufacturing or FMCG environment

? 3 years’ experience on Abaca, Shopware, Qlikview, Microsoft Office, Outlook

Key Responsibilities

? supervise the internal sales & customer services team

? customer liaison, communication and customer enquiries

? daily review of customer delivery schedule and date management

? communication with production, external sales and logistics to meet customer OTIF delivery performance and urgent requests

? liaise with external sales team and customers when required to sequence orders due to overbooked or production challenges

? ensure sales orders and intake are processed daily

? ensure new prices are updated on Abaca system

? minimise credit notes due to inaccurate price entry

? maintain customer stock levels and maintain customer agreed minimum stock levels & ensure there’s no line stoppage for customers.

? maintain Abaca and customer information systems

? liaise with external sales regarding customer sales forecasts

? liaise with planning to determine lead times

? liaise with logistics regarding daily transport plan

? sales reporting including OTIF, delivery schedules, capacity plan

Interested people should submit their CV and certified qualifications to Khulile Sibiya at HR office or email: [Email Address Removed]

