IT failure affects WesBank services

WesBank has confirmed that it is experiencing technical issues that are affecting the availability of some of its services.

According to a statement from Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank Motor, the issues are as a result of hardware failures.

“Our IT teams are giving this matter utmost priority to ensure that the affected services are restored,” he says. “We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this issue. We also extend our apologies to our dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) partners for the inconvenience caused by this outage.”

The company says it communicate directly with customers until the issue is resolved.