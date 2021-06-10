IT Tester

Jun 10, 2021

Reference: SL50194

Our client who specializes in Optometry, is seeking an IT Tester
Requirements:

  • Social Skills
  • Hard Worker
  • Critical Thinker
  • Quick to Learn and be adaptive
  • Minimum 3 years testing experience

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • social skills
  • critical thinker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position