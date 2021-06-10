IT Tester

Reference: SL50194

Our client who specializes in Optometry, is seeking an IT Tester

Requirements:

Social Skills

Hard Worker

Critical Thinker

Quick to Learn and be adaptive

Minimum 3 years testing experience

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

social skills

critical thinker

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position