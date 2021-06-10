Javascript & Functional Developer

Jun 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript & Functional Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • Qualification in IT Diploma / Degree

Minimum Years Of Experience:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Javascript & Functional development
  • Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Git
  • SQL (Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • JSON and XML
  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support
  • Debugging & Troubleshooting
  • SASS/CSS
  • React
  • Typescript
  • Redux
  • Java
  • Bitbucket
  • Jira / Confluence

Tasks And Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Git
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

