An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript & Functional Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- Qualification in IT Diploma / Degree
Minimum Years Of Experience:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Javascript & Functional development
- Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Git
- SQL (Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- JSON and XML
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Debugging & Troubleshooting
- SASS/CSS
- React
- Typescript
- Redux
- Java
- Bitbucket
- Jira / Confluence
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
