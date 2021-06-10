Javascript & Functional Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript & Functional Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

Qualification in IT Diploma / Degree

Minimum Years Of Experience:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Javascript & Functional development

Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Git

SQL (Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

JSON and XML

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Debugging & Troubleshooting

SASS/CSS

React

Typescript

Redux

Java

Bitbucket

Jira / Confluence

Tasks And Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

