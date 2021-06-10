Junior Client Relationship Manager (CPT & JHB)

Newly qualified CA(SA)?

Looking for a non-traditional finance role?

Job Description:

Our client, a major multinational is looking for a newly qualified CA(SA) to join their wealth management team as Junior Client Relationship Manager.

The candidate will be responsible for combining their technical skills with the management of client relationships, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Reviewing financial statements.

Assisting with Forex transactions.

Reviewing individual, company and trust tax returns.

Acting as the 2IC to the Relationship Manager.

Apply now!

