Junior Developer

Formal Education
- Matric
Technical Certification
- Formal Training on .NET coding required
- One-year formal diploma in software development/ programming required
Experience
- Min 3 Years’ Experience In Web Development.
- Min 2 Years’ Experience Using Web Forms.
- Min 3 Years In VB Or C#.Net
Requirements
- Valid South African ID Document
- Valid Driver’s Licence
- Must be willing to work overtime
Competencies
Skills and Knowledge
- Knowledge of the .NET Framework.
- JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS, XML, SOAP
- HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
- Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder, MySQL
- Firebird
- Excel and Pivot Tables
- Windows Server
- Desktop operating system
Job Attributes
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements
- Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work
- Problem Solving & Decision Quality
- Effective Utilisation of Resources (self and team)
- Positive Attitude
- Self-Improvement
- Team work “extra mile” attitude
- Innovative thinker
Responsibilities
Coding Skills & Toolset
- Develop new features for the X/Procure line-of- business system
- Visual Studio 2015: C#, VB.NET, [URL Removed] ASP.NET
- JSON, RESTful, API, XML, SFTP, FTP, SOAP
- HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
- Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs:
- UI Design
- Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles
- Application security best practices
Source Code Management & Backup
- Use source control to allow backup of multi-user contributions to the code base:
- Git (or other versioning and source control)
Database Modelling & Design
- Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)
- Firebird database
- MySQL
Reporting & Other
- Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports
- SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables
- Deliver prompt user support for reports and application
- Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines
Coaching, developing and training
- Transfer’s knowledge according to development schedule
- Ongoing training and discussions key stakeholders to ensure building knowledge to code on web application
- Share’s expertise (ad hoc) to assist other developers in overcoming obstacles and challenges
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric