Junior Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Formal Education

  • Matric

Technical Certification

  • Formal Training on .NET coding required
  • One-year formal diploma in software development/ programming required

Experience

  • Min 3 Years’ Experience In Web Development.
  • Min 2 Years’ Experience Using Web Forms.
  • Min 3 Years In VB Or C#.Net

Requirements

  • Valid South African ID Document
  • Valid Driver’s Licence
  • Must be willing to work overtime

Competencies
Skills and Knowledge

  • Knowledge of the .NET Framework.
  • JSON, RESTful API, UI Design, IIS, XML, SOAP
  • HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
  • Visual Studio Team Services, MSSQL Server, T-SQL, SSRS, Report Builder, MySQL
  • Firebird
  • Excel and Pivot Tables
  • Windows Server
  • Desktop operating system

Job Attributes

  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Adherence to Rules, Procedures, Instructions, Policies and Agreements
  • Work Plans, Organizing and Control of Work
  • Problem Solving & Decision Quality
  • Effective Utilisation of Resources (self and team)
  • Positive Attitude
  • Self-Improvement
  • Team work “extra mile” attitude
  • Innovative thinker

Responsibilities
Coding Skills & Toolset

  • Develop new features for the X/Procure line-of- business system
  • Visual Studio 2015: C#, VB.NET, [URL Removed] ASP.NET
  • JSON, RESTful, API, XML, SFTP, FTP, SOAP
  • HTML, BOOTSTRAP, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY
  • Propose innovative solutions to unique business needs:
  • UI Design
  • Write clean, readable code using design patterns and SOLID principles
  • Application security best practices

Source Code Management & Backup

  • Use source control to allow backup of multi-user contributions to the code base:
  • Git (or other versioning and source control)

Database Modelling & Design

  • Maintain a data access layer of stored procedures in the SQL database
  • Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL (Transact-SQL)
  • Firebird database
  • MySQL

Reporting & Other

  • Develop and maintain user reports in SSRS and Excel-based reports
  • SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), Report Builder, MS EXCEL & Pivot Tables
  • Deliver prompt user support for reports and application
  • Maintain a project schedule and meet development deadlines

Coaching, developing and training

  • Transfer’s knowledge according to development schedule
  • Ongoing training and discussions key stakeholders to ensure building knowledge to code on web application
  • Share’s expertise (ad hoc) to assist other developers in overcoming obstacles and challenges

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Framework
  • JSON
  • RESTful API
  • UI Design
  • IIS
  • XML
  • SOAP
  • HTML
  • BOOSTRAP
  • Javascript
  • Jquery
  • Firebird
  • MSSQL Server
  • T-SQL
  • SSRS
  • Reprot Builder
  • Mysql
  • Excel
  • Pivot Tables
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

