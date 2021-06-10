Junior Software Developer

This is a permanent position for a C# / VB.Net Junior developer who has completed either a diploma, Btech or BSc degree with 1 – 2 years working experience as a developer.

At our client the:

Current programming is in both C# and VB.Net

New and web development is mainly in C# on the .Net Core platform as well as .Net 4.7.1 framework.

Legacy server side code is VB.Net all using WCF web services, some using REST.

Newer development is being done in C# .Net Core, using API calls.

This is the right opportunity for you if:

You are passionate about coding and IT – even in your spare time.

You are not scared of working hard to meet deadlines and achieve your goals.

Our client offers:

An attractive salary for this permanent role at a well established business.

An incentive scheme based on speed of delivery and quality of work.

Contribution to Medical Aid.

Contribution to your provident fund.

15 days annual leave.

I am expecting many applications for this role, so apologies in advance if I don’t get in touch with you directly. If you are short listed I will be in touch within a few days of your application.

