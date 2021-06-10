Junior Software Developer

This is a permanent position for a C# / VB.Net Junior developer who has completed either a diploma, Btech or BSc degree with 1 – 2 years working experience as a developer.
At our client the:
- Current programming is in both C# and VB.Net
- New and web development is mainly in C# on the .Net Core platform as well as .Net 4.7.1 framework.
- Legacy server side code is VB.Net all using WCF web services, some using REST.
- Newer development is being done in C# .Net Core, using API calls.
This is the right opportunity for you if:
- You are passionate about coding and IT – even in your spare time.
- You are not scared of working hard to meet deadlines and achieve your goals.
Our client offers:
- An attractive salary for this permanent role at a well established business.
- An incentive scheme based on speed of delivery and quality of work.
- Contribution to Medical Aid.
- Contribution to your provident fund.
- 15 days annual leave.
I am expecting many applications for this role, so apologies in advance if I don’t get in touch with you directly. If you are short listed I will be in touch within a few days of your application.