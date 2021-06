Legal Officer

REQUIREMENTS

– LLB / Legal qualification

– Financial Services industry experience (Preferably insurance)

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Mainly responsible for advising on legal matters

– Contract vetting

– Ombudsman related functions

Desired Skills:

Insurance

legal advise

ombudsman

Legal Advice

About The Employer:

Join a leading short & long term term insurance company and utilise your experience in this industry.

