Logistics Administrator

Logistics Administrator – Cape Town CBD – R10,000 – R12,000 per month

Our client is looking for a well-organized administrator with ADVANCED Excel and financial skills. You must have good knowledge of the peninsula and surrounding areas.

You will be required to work shifts and you must be a team player.

This is the logistics of personnel not goods.

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DON’T HAVE THE RELEVANT EXPERIEINCE.

Transport will be provided to and from work.

Starting date 1st July 2021.

Please apply with your CV and recent photo.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

logistics

personell

excel

advanced excel

administrator

finance

transport

Coordination Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

