Maintenance Coordinator

A well-known Animal Feed Company requires the above to coordinate and support the Engineering Team with all administration within the Company.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Minimum matric and ideally experience working in an Administration role is essential.
- Good communication skills is preferred.
- The successful candidate must have good administrative skills.
- Able to work under pressure, be able to multi-task and have attention to detail.
- Must be computer literate with basic Excel skills.
- Must be able to build strong relationships with internal staff.
- Previous experience having worked on Google Drive and Excel and Pastel is preferred.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Provide general administrative work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.
- General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.
- Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. for purchasing of all maintenance materials.
- Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up.
- Maintain all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.
- Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.
- Co-ordinate information with the Maintenance team to ensure that the maintenance system is updated and maintained.
- Maintain and update the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.
- Ensure and co-ordinate that the housekeeping around the workshop area.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.