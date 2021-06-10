Maintenance Coordinator

A well-known Animal Feed Company requires the above to coordinate and support the Engineering Team with all administration within the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum matric and ideally experience working in an Administration role is essential.

Good communication skills is preferred.

The successful candidate must have good administrative skills.

Able to work under pressure, be able to multi-task and have attention to detail.

Must be computer literate with basic Excel skills.

Must be able to build strong relationships with internal staff.

Previous experience having worked on Google Drive and Excel and Pastel is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Provide general administrative work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.

General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.

Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. for purchasing of all maintenance materials.

Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up.

Maintain all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.

Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.

Co-ordinate information with the Maintenance team to ensure that the maintenance system is updated and maintained.

Maintain and update the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.

Ensure and co-ordinate that the housekeeping around the workshop area.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position