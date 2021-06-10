Maintenance Coordinator

Jun 10, 2021

A well-known Animal Feed Company requires the above to coordinate and support the Engineering Team with all administration within the Company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Minimum matric and ideally experience working in an Administration role is essential.
  • Good communication skills is preferred.
  • The successful candidate must have good administrative skills.
  • Able to work under pressure, be able to multi-task and have attention to detail.
  • Must be computer literate with basic Excel skills.
  • Must be able to build strong relationships with internal staff.
  • Previous experience having worked on Google Drive and Excel and Pastel is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Provide general administrative work to assure the smooth operation of the Maintenance Department.
  • General duties, including filing, photocopying, emailing, posting of notes, and ordering of parts and supplies as directed.
  • Compile information such as identification of items, costs, vendor, freight charges, etc. for purchasing of all maintenance materials.
  • Review documents for sufficiency and maintaining any necessary follow-up.
  • Maintain all files and inventory records of all orders placed and received, including delivery time schedules.
  • Keep an up-to-date record of materials used so that minimum stock levels are maintained.
  • Co-ordinate information with the Maintenance team to ensure that the maintenance system is updated and maintained.
  • Maintain and update the inventory system to supplement the preventative maintenance system.
  • Ensure and co-ordinate that the housekeeping around the workshop area.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position