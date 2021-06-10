Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component) Parow Industrial R850000 to R1100000 CTC Per Annum

Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component)
Parow Industrial
R850,000 to R1,100,000 CTC Per Annum
An Automotive Component Manufacturer/ Machine Shop/ Press/ Assembly seeks a Manufacturing Manager to organize and direct the manufacturing operations, assets, and staff.
Responsibilities:
- Schedule production.
- Full exposure to staffing.
- Control of equipment.
- Exercising cost control.
- Ensuring strict quality control.
- Ensuring strict inventory control.
- Coordinate production activities with those of another department.
- Implement manufacturing strategies and action plans.
- Manage projects and the installing and upgrading of new machinery in the Machine Shop.
- Initiate plans and processes which minimize manufacturing costs through effective utilization of manpower equipment, facilities, materials, and capital.
- Assure attainment of business objectives and production schedules while ensuring product standards.
- Manage safety, waste, quality, and ensure maximum outputs.
Requirements:
- Excellent exposure to TS16949 and ISO 9001
- Excellent exposure/experience in Lean Manufacturing
- Experience working on SAP
- Experience in product development,
- Experience in procurement
- Knowledge and experience in budgeting
- Knowledge and exposure of the Automotive Manufacturing/Machine Shop
- Knowledge of the Labour act
- Knowledge of the BCEA
- Knowledge of the OHSA.
Required Qualifications:
- Min Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Diploma/ Degree in Operations Management/ Project Management
- 15 years experience in a high volume/ high speed/ precision manufacturing environment.
- English and Afrikaans
- Must have own car.
Please send your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
