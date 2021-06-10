Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component) Parow Industrial R850000 to R1100000 CTC Per Annum

Jun 10, 2021

Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component)
Parow Industrial
R850,000 to R1,100,000 CTC Per Annum

An Automotive Component Manufacturer/ Machine Shop/ Press/ Assembly seeks a Manufacturing Manager to organize and direct the manufacturing operations, assets, and staff.

Responsibilities:

  • Schedule production.
  • Full exposure to staffing.
  • Control of equipment.
  • Exercising cost control.
  • Ensuring strict quality control.
  • Ensuring strict inventory control.
  • Coordinate production activities with those of another department.
  • Implement manufacturing strategies and action plans.
  • Manage projects and the installing and upgrading of new machinery in the Machine Shop.
  • Initiate plans and processes which minimize manufacturing costs through effective utilization of manpower equipment, facilities, materials, and capital.
  • Assure attainment of business objectives and production schedules while ensuring product standards.
  • Manage safety, waste, quality, and ensure maximum outputs.

Requirements:

  • Excellent exposure to TS16949 and ISO 9001
  • Excellent exposure/experience in Lean Manufacturing
  • Experience working on SAP
  • Experience in product development,
  • Experience in procurement
  • Knowledge and experience in budgeting
  • Knowledge and exposure of the Automotive Manufacturing/Machine Shop
  • Knowledge of the Labour act
  • Knowledge of the BCEA
  • Knowledge of the OHSA.

Required Qualifications:

  • Min Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Diploma/ Degree in Operations Management/ Project Management
  • 15 years experience in a high volume/ high speed/ precision manufacturing environment.
  • English and Afrikaans
  • Must have own car.

Please send your updated CV and all relevant documents to

Desired Skills:

  • OHSA
  • BCEA
  • Labour Law

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

