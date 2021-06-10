MANUFACTURING MANAGER/ENGINEER (AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT)

An Automotive Component Manufacturer/ Machine Shop/ Press/ Assembly seeks a Manufacturing Manager to organize and direct the manufacturing operations, assets, and staff. Schedule production, staffing, equipment, exercise cost control, quality control, inventory control, coordinate production activities with those of another department. Implement manufacturing strategies and action plans. Manage projects and the installing and upgrading of new machinery in the Machine Shop. Initiate plans and processes which minimize manufacturing costs through effective utilization of manpower equipment, facilities, materials, and capital. Assure attainment of business objectives and production schedules while ensuring product standards. Manage safety, waste, and quality and ensure maximum outputs. Excellent exposure to TS16949 and ISO 9001. You will need excellent exposure/experience in Lean Manufacturing, SAP, Product Development, Procurement, Budgeting, Automotive Manufacturing/Machine Shop, and the Labour act, BCEA, and the OHSA. Min Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Diploma/ Degree in Operations Management/Project Management and 15 years experience in high volume/high speed/precision manufacturing environment. English and Afrikaans and own car.

Email your CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Labour

Safety

Budgets

OHSA

BCEA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

