MARKETING TEAM LEADER at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – MARKETING TEAM LEADER
REPORTING TO
Marketing and Stakeholder Relations Executive
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
6 Marketing team members
Marketing Co-ordinators in 5 centers have a dotted line of reporting.
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
Participate in the development of strategic marketing plans for the organization in order to attract potential donors/beneficiary/clients and retain existing ones. Implement the short, medium and long term marketing strategy for the company. Takes steps to measure, enhance, and enrich the position and image of the company through various goals and objectives. Measures ROI on all marketing spend and works collaboratively with other Departmental Managers to create a seamless marketing and customer experience across various organisational channels.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Planning & Execution Responsibilities
- Participate in the development and implementation of marketing plans in line with the strategy
- Monitor and review all marketing activities in line with the marketing plan
- Collaborate with the Fundraising Team Lead to achieve revenue generation objectives
- Delivering company’s marketing plan within agreed budget
- Monitor and report on effectiveness of marketing communications.
- Working closely with and effectively partner stakeholders including full service agencies
- Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives/activities.
- Create marketing presentations
- Negotiate contracts with Service Providers and Agencies
- Responsible for messaging all internal communications around groups identity, values and achievements.
- Ensure that all external messaging is consistent with the organisation’s vision and values.
Management
- Lead a marketing team that will execute marketing strategy and plan
- Directing performance of marketing staff to meet department and organizational objectives
Market Research
- Manage/oversee market research to determine market requirements and approach for Afrika Tikkun’s offerings
- Manage and oversee the analysis of current market conditions, trends customer insight and competitor information with a view to influence and recommend changes to marketing and fundraising
Media and Advertisement (Traditional and Online)
- Liaise with media and advertising agencies
- Oversee creation and delivery of press releases, PR related activities, advertisements, and other marketing materials.
- Oversee the Design print ads and publications.
- Ensure brand messages are consistent.
- Engage consumers on all online platforms including website and social media.
- Lead all areas of content generation and production across all media platforms.
- Drive overall CRM and direct marketing.
Community Marketing
- Identify and implement in conjunction with the general managers and community marketing co-ordinators an effective and efficient community marketing plan targeted at the different target markets within the 5 communities where we operate.
- Support efforts to develop brand presence within the various target markets identified above in particular the acquisition and retention of children, youth and families into our programmes.
Public Relations
- Communications plans and crisis management plans should be in place through scenario planning.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Business or marketing-related degree or equivalent professional qualification
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- 3-5 years of experience in marketing, public relations and communications
- Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies
- Technical marketing skills
- Understanding of customer and market research
- Relevant product and industry knowledge
- Experience with relevant software applications
- Experience with complex organizations
- Good communication and interpersonal skills -Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements.
- Willingness to travel and work in a national team of professionals.
- Able to operate in a fast-paced and changing market environment
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Confident and dynamic personality
- Intimate understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels
- Excellent communication (written and verbal) skills including creative ability to communicate.
- Ability to think creatively and innovatively
- Budget-management skills and proficiency
- Formal presentation skills
- Problem analysis and problem-solving
- Persuasiveness
- Decision-making
- Information gathering
- Highly computer literate (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) and internet savvy.
- Organizational skills, an ability to plan and follow procedures.
- Networking and building relationships
- Able to lead a team
- Analytical skills
- Report writing,
- Ability to take initiative and develop innovative solution to challenges.
- A valid driver’s license.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun –
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, hardworking and highly creative.
- Excellent and Effective verbal and written communication ability. Clearly conveying information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others
- Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
- Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
- Assertive, diplomatic personality.
- Innovative thinker and problem solver.
- Attention to Detail – Ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention.
- Initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
- Flexibility and Adaptability – Must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team
- Creativity – Ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives
- Self-Motivated – Must have ability to prioritize workload and continue without instruction
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Excellent communication skills
- Leadership skills
- Report skills