MARKETING TEAM LEADER at Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – MARKETING TEAM LEADER

REPORTING TO

Marketing and Stakeholder Relations Executive

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

6 Marketing team members

Marketing Co-ordinators in 5 centers have a dotted line of reporting.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

Participate in the development of strategic marketing plans for the organization in order to attract potential donors/beneficiary/clients and retain existing ones. Implement the short, medium and long term marketing strategy for the company. Takes steps to measure, enhance, and enrich the position and image of the company through various goals and objectives. Measures ROI on all marketing spend and works collaboratively with other Departmental Managers to create a seamless marketing and customer experience across various organisational channels.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Planning & Execution Responsibilities

Participate in the development and implementation of marketing plans in line with the strategy

Monitor and review all marketing activities in line with the marketing plan

Collaborate with the Fundraising Team Lead to achieve revenue generation objectives

Delivering company’s marketing plan within agreed budget

Monitor and report on effectiveness of marketing communications.

Working closely with and effectively partner stakeholders including full service agencies

Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives/activities.

Create marketing presentations

Negotiate contracts with Service Providers and Agencies

Responsible for messaging all internal communications around groups identity, values and achievements.

Ensure that all external messaging is consistent with the organisation’s vision and values.

Management

Lead a marketing team that will execute marketing strategy and plan

Directing performance of marketing staff to meet department and organizational objectives

Market Research

Manage/oversee market research to determine market requirements and approach for Afrika Tikkun’s offerings

Manage and oversee the analysis of current market conditions, trends customer insight and competitor information with a view to influence and recommend changes to marketing and fundraising

Media and Advertisement (Traditional and Online)

Liaise with media and advertising agencies

Oversee creation and delivery of press releases, PR related activities, advertisements, and other marketing materials.

Oversee the Design print ads and publications.

Ensure brand messages are consistent.

Engage consumers on all online platforms including website and social media.

Lead all areas of content generation and production across all media platforms.

Drive overall CRM and direct marketing.

Community Marketing

Identify and implement in conjunction with the general managers and community marketing co-ordinators an effective and efficient community marketing plan targeted at the different target markets within the 5 communities where we operate.

Support efforts to develop brand presence within the various target markets identified above in particular the acquisition and retention of children, youth and families into our programmes.

Public Relations

Communications plans and crisis management plans should be in place through scenario planning.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Business or marketing-related degree or equivalent professional qualification

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

3-5 years of experience in marketing, public relations and communications

Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies

Technical marketing skills

Understanding of customer and market research

Relevant product and industry knowledge

Experience with relevant software applications

Experience with complex organizations

Good communication and interpersonal skills -Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements.

Willingness to travel and work in a national team of professionals.

Able to operate in a fast-paced and changing market environment

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Confident and dynamic personality

Intimate understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels

Excellent communication (written and verbal) skills including creative ability to communicate.

Ability to think creatively and innovatively

Budget-management skills and proficiency

Formal presentation skills

Problem analysis and problem-solving

Persuasiveness

Decision-making

Information gathering

Highly computer literate (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) and internet savvy.

Organizational skills, an ability to plan and follow procedures.

Networking and building relationships

Able to lead a team

Analytical skills

Report writing,

Ability to take initiative and develop innovative solution to challenges.

A valid driver’s license.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun –

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, hardworking and highly creative.

Excellent and Effective verbal and written communication ability. Clearly conveying information and ideas; ensuring understanding. Comprehending communication from others

Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Assertive, diplomatic personality.

Innovative thinker and problem solver.

Attention to Detail – Ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention.

Initiative – Making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Flexibility and Adaptability – Must be able to adapt to changes within the organisation and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team

Creativity – Ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives

Self-Motivated – Must have ability to prioritize workload and continue without instruction

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Excellent communication skills

Leadership skills

Report skills

