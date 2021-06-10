MCS Operations Support Engineer at ASAP Resources

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

They are currently looking for a MCS Operations Support Engineer.

Job Role Description:

The MSC Operations Team have responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customer’s network environments, ensuring LAN and WAN availability is maintained at the highest level. This is achieved by performing routine maintenance and implementing best practices on routers, switches access points, wireless LAN controllers and firewalls.

As an engineer you will be responsible for working on complex incidents, problems and changes adhering to ITIL principles always. You will also be required to support the Shift

Team out of hours as needed. You might be required to work on a staggered shift schedule to cover support for offshore customers in different time zones.

Role Responsibilities:

Maintain network availability for customers by performing routine maintenance, failover testing, implementing best practices etc.

Perform project related duties with regards to new and changing infrastructure deployments required by the MSC customers.

Provide prompt technical assistance on customer incidents when the Shift team and Service desk have exhausted all possible avenues.

Regularly updating customers on progress of incidents, problems, and changes by telephone and email.

Regularly updating the ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests.

Completing customer Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required.

Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve network support.

Find technical solutions to problems where necessary and practical, without compromising the commercial viability of a new product.

Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of our key customers on a support and project basis.

To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

Delivery Responsibilities:

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests

Attend meetings and working parties to represent MSC where necessary

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.

Ensure all Customer documentation is kept up to date.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

Change Implementation Quality.

Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

Customer Service Improvements.

Identify Project Opportunities.

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

Timesheet Completion Quality.

Any added goals.

Skills & Competencies:

Accountable Execution.

Agile Transformation.

Cross-Business Engagement.

Entrepreneurial Spirit.

Excellent Customer Solutions.

Impactful Communication.

Inclusive Teamwork.

Positive Resilience.

Self-Driven Learning.

Smart Decision Making.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum 2 years general IT support experience.

Minimum 2 years dedicated networking/security experience.

LAN, WAN and network security experience.

Strong understanding of network infrastructure, network hardware and networking protocols.

Ability to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network infrastructure devices, including but not limited to routers, switches, access points, wireless controllers and firewalls.

Knowledge of application transport and network infrastructure protocols.

Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions.

Capable of providing specific and detailed information for hardware and software selection.

Ability to quickly learn new or unfamiliar technology and products using documentation and internet resources.

Qualifications:

National High School Senior Certificate (or equivalent)

Graduate or qualified by experience

Cisco CCNA or Fortinet NSE 4 certified – mandatory

Cisco CCNP, Fortinet NSE 4,5,6 – preferred, but not mandatory

ITIL v3 Foundation – preferred, but not mandatory

