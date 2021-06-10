Network Service Engineer

Jun 10, 2021

Looking for vibriant Virtualization Engineer / Network / Systems Administrator.

Core Skills:

Advantageous Certifications:

  • Virtual Infrastructure (VMWare / HyperV)
  • Data Centre Management
  • Linux system administrator skills
  • MPLS & IPSec VPN
  • FW Experience Checkpoint
  • ACI UP exposure, transaction switching.
  • Azure hosting knowledge
  • Red hat & PostgreSQL
  • SQL knowledge
  • PCI-DSS compliance experience

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design, implement and maintain network (Routers, Switches, and Firewalls).
  • Design, implement and maintain hardware and virtual infrastructure (Virtual servers, Hosting servers).
  • Implement and maintain Microsoft Active directory and exchange.
  • Anti-Virus Implementation, maintenance and support.
  • Monitoring of network and system infrastructure.
  • Enforcing security protocols and policies.
  • Network environment.
  • Infrastructure environment

Educational Qualifications:
BSc Computer Science

Years of Experience:
4-5 Years experience

Desired Skills:

  • MPLS
  • VPN
  • AZURE
  • LINUX
  • VIRTUAL
  • HYPER-V

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

