Network Service Engineer

Looking for vibriant Virtualization Engineer / Network / Systems Administrator.
Core Skills:
Advantageous Certifications:
- Virtual Infrastructure (VMWare / HyperV)
- Data Centre Management
- Linux system administrator skills
- MPLS & IPSec VPN
- FW Experience Checkpoint
- ACI UP exposure, transaction switching.
- Azure hosting knowledge
- Red hat & PostgreSQL
- SQL knowledge
- PCI-DSS compliance experience
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design, implement and maintain network (Routers, Switches, and Firewalls).
- Design, implement and maintain hardware and virtual infrastructure (Virtual servers, Hosting servers).
- Implement and maintain Microsoft Active directory and exchange.
- Anti-Virus Implementation, maintenance and support.
- Monitoring of network and system infrastructure.
- Enforcing security protocols and policies.
- Network environment.
- Infrastructure environment
Educational Qualifications:
BSc Computer Science
Years of Experience:
4-5 Years experience
Desired Skills:
- MPLS
- VPN
- AZURE
- LINUX
- VIRTUAL
- HYPER-V
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree