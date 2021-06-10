Noah Greenhill is new Iress head of commercial

Financial technology company Iress has appointed Noah Greenhill to the role of head of commercial for South Africa, where he will lead Iress’ sales and account management team.

Greenhill previously led sales and marketing for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), as well as holding senior leadership roles at Kessef Capital and Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Investment Holdings.

Iress’ current MD for South Africa, Ray Pretorius, is relocating to the UK to lead the company’s commercial team in that region.

Iress’ head of client solutions for South Africa, Shaun Nicholson, will assume regional leadership responsibilities for Iress in South Africa.

Nicholson comments: “We’re delighted to welcome Noah to the team. Noah is an accomplished leader, with extensive experience in capital markets development in South Africa – having created the ‘AltX’ on the JSE, the first of its kind for small to medium-sized companies. Noah will bring a strong focus to our sales and service teams, and we look forward to sharing his expertise with clients.

“These changes are indicative of our dedication to helping clients achieve their goals through the delivery of premium software and services. I’m excited to work with our highly energised and experienced team to continue driving us forward.”