Nursing Sister at O’Brien Recruitment

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Registration with the SA Nurses Council
- Preference will be given to candidates who have further qualifications: Occupational Health, Community Nursing or Primary Health Care
- Additionally, pharmacology and/or a dispensing license will be a distinct advantage
- Enthusiasm, commitment, and passion for primary health care
- Empathy with, and understanding of, young people.
- Excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills
- Counselling skills
- The ability to work closely and cooperatively with colleagues, while maintaining a professional and flexible approach
- The ability to maintain confidentiality
- Good IT skills as well as meticulous record keeping and administrative skills
- Ability to work day and night shifts, weekends and on call duties as required
Key Responsibilities:
- Providing a clinically effective, high quality service of nursing care to pupils and staff
- Providing first aid care to all members of the School community
- Consulting with House staff regarding the welfare of the boys
- Administer medication and monitor student health records
- Assessment, treatment, and timeous referral of patients
- Be on call for night time emergencies
- Work collaboratively with the teachers, parents, and medical practitioners to meet the needs of the students
- Work with colleagues to provide a warm and welcoming sanatorium where the facilities are both appropriate and well-maintained
- Involvement and implementation of health and safety protocols
- Accurate and concise record keeping
- Appropriate confidential counselling when required
- Stock management