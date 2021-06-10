Nursing Sister at O’Brien Recruitment

Jun 10, 2021

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

  • Registration with the SA Nurses Council
  • Preference will be given to candidates who have further qualifications: Occupational Health, Community Nursing or Primary Health Care
  • Additionally, pharmacology and/or a dispensing license will be a distinct advantage
  • Enthusiasm, commitment, and passion for primary health care
  • Empathy with, and understanding of, young people.
  • Excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills
  • Counselling skills
  • The ability to work closely and cooperatively with colleagues, while maintaining a professional and flexible approach
  • The ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Good IT skills as well as meticulous record keeping and administrative skills
  • Ability to work day and night shifts, weekends and on call duties as required

Key Responsibilities:

  • Providing a clinically effective, high quality service of nursing care to pupils and staff
  • Providing first aid care to all members of the School community
  • Consulting with House staff regarding the welfare of the boys
  • Administer medication and monitor student health records
  • Assessment, treatment, and timeous referral of patients
  • Be on call for night time emergencies
  • Work collaboratively with the teachers, parents, and medical practitioners to meet the needs of the students
  • Work with colleagues to provide a warm and welcoming sanatorium where the facilities are both appropriate and well-maintained
  • Involvement and implementation of health and safety protocols
  • Accurate and concise record keeping
  • Appropriate confidential counselling when required
  • Stock management

