Operations Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Operations Manager



Our listed client is looking for someone who can manage a hands-on team at one of their busiest sites. This person needs to be someone who:

is always on-the-ball;

can work with minimum supervision;

has strong management skills;

is a good communicator;

can drive productivity and streamline processes;

has an good understanding and working knowledge of Health & Safety Regulations

comes from a container background (advantageous)

If this is you, then please read on…

Main Purpose of the Job:

Responsible for the operational management and performance of the Depot. The job scope entails staff management and development, safety, health and environment, operational management and requirements, sales growth as well as contribution to group profits.

Duties and responsibilities:

Give input to, and align the strategy and objectives of the Depot

Communicate vison, mission and objectives to team.

Measure productivity and set standards for improvement

Ensure the smooth operation of the Depot

Monitor and provide support to customer queries and communication

Ensure suitable operational procedures are in place.

Complete the Daily activity report.

Manage all resources so as to deliver exceptional operational and commercial standards.

Formulate project / action plans to achieve Depot objectives.

Uphold ethical business practices and adhere to all contractual obligations.

Maintain sound relations with all major clients.

Drive customer service.

Ensure maintenance on all plant and equipment.

Comply with OHS Act and Regulations as applicable.

Comply with LRA and BCEA.

Comply with local bylaws as applicable.

Ensure relevant training is undertaken

Time and attendance, input to salaries and wages.

Education, experience and competencies required:

Grade 12 (Matric)

A business management diploma / certificate (min. 2 years course) from a tertiary institution, or a minimum of six years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience in, and knowledge of, the industry.

Excellent communication skills

Ability to collect, analyse and use relevant information.

Ability to manage and motivate a workforce.

Ability to remain focused under pressure.

Computer literacy (MS Office).

Labour law and HR / IR Procedures.

