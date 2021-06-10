A vacancy has opened at our listed client for a Pharmacy Manager with at least 5 years private hospital experience in Bloemfontein- Free State responsible for leading, managing, coordinating and monitoring the pharmacy services.
Key Responsibilities:
- Effective governance and medication risk management
- Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management
- Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH legal and professional standards
- Effective quality management
- Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital
- Drive the implementation of and compliance to the quality management system
- Effective financial and asset management
- Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy
- Effective people management
- Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff
Qualifications & Experience
- B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council
- At least 5 years private hospital experience
- Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment
- Proven leadership and people management experience
- Computer proficiency (MS office)
- Pass Verification assessment (i.e., Criminal check, ect.)
Competencies and personal attributes
- Strategic thinking
- Leading by example
- Problem-solving, analysis and judgement
- Resilience, drive and energy
- Engaging diversity
- Influencing skills
- Business insight
- Excellence orientation
- Ethical behavior
- Building relationships and networking
- Customer responsiveness
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Motivating and developing people
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Corporate