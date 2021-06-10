Pharmacy Manager

A vacancy has opened at our listed client for a Pharmacy Manager with at least 5 years private hospital experience in Bloemfontein- Free State responsible for leading, managing, coordinating and monitoring the pharmacy services.

Key Responsibilities:

Effective governance and medication risk management Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH legal and professional standards

Effective quality management Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital Drive the implementation of and compliance to the quality management system

Effective financial and asset management Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy

Effective people management

Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff

Qualifications & Experience

B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council

At least 5 years private hospital experience

Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment

Proven leadership and people management experience

Computer proficiency (MS office)

Pass Verification assessment (i.e., Criminal check, ect.)

Competencies and personal attributes

Strategic thinking

Leading by example

Problem-solving, analysis and judgement

Resilience, drive and energy

Engaging diversity

Influencing skills

Business insight

Excellence orientation

Ethical behavior

Building relationships and networking

Customer responsiveness

Verbal and written communication skills

Motivating and developing people

Employer & Job Benefits:

Corporate

