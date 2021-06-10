Pharmacy Manager

Jun 10, 2021

A vacancy has opened at our listed client for a Pharmacy Manager with at least 5 years private hospital experience in Bloemfontein- Free State responsible for leading, managing, coordinating and monitoring the pharmacy services.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Effective governance and medication risk management
    • Implement Pharmacy best operating practice related to medication safety management
    • Ensure compliance with SAPC, DOH legal and professional standards
  • Effective quality management
    • Drive the Antimicrobial Stewardship and Clinical Pharmacy Programs in the hospital
    • Drive the implementation of and compliance to the quality management system
  • Effective financial and asset management
    • Achieve hospital budgeted financial measures relating to pharmacy
  • Effective people management
    • Recruit, retain, motivate and develop pharmacy staff

Qualifications & Experience

  • B. Pharm / Dip. Pharm, and current registration with the South African Pharmacy Council
  • At least 5 years private hospital experience
  • Understanding of relevant legislation, operating structures and relationships within a hospital environment
  • Proven leadership and people management experience
  • Computer proficiency (MS office)
  • Pass Verification assessment (i.e., Criminal check, ect.)

Competencies and personal attributes

  • Strategic thinking
  • Leading by example
  • Problem-solving, analysis and judgement
  • Resilience, drive and energy
  • Engaging diversity
  • Influencing skills
  • Business insight
  • Excellence orientation
  • Ethical behavior
  • Building relationships and networking
  • Customer responsiveness
  • Verbal and written communication skills
  • Motivating and developing people

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Corporate

