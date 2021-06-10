Picker and Reachtruck driver at Deli Spices

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To pick and process customer orders in the Warehouse and to maintain Warehouse Inventory accuracy through managing correct stock rotation and FIFO practices and ensure Lot traceability. To support Daily Cycle Counting, stock rotation in Pick face locations and comply with all Warehouse processes and procedures. To assist the management of the warehouse in a world class manner that is consistent with best operating practices (OEC) and adequately supports the growth of the SDC Warehouse

SCOPE OF JOB:

Basic Job Functions:

To manage the stock in the warehouse and to see zero stock written off as a result of poor stock management, stock rotation and expired stock

To take care of the company’s assets and do everything to look after them

To ensure that you adhere to standard operating practices (SOP’s)

To comply with the Operations Excellence Charter.

To support the continuous improvement plans of the warehouse.

To ensure a high level of housekeeping, materials handling and storage of products

Follows all reasonable instructions when it involves legal compliance in safety, occupational health, storage practices and material handling

To wear the safety and protective clothing and uniforms at all times.

To ensure a clean and neat appearance at all times

To pick, stage, check and load stock onto distribution vehicles accurately.

Always follow loading according to delivery cycles.

To pack away stock received from suppliers.

To offload the stock quickly and turn the supplier vehicle around as fast as possible.

Finish today’s work today

Stick and maintain to all policies and procedures subscribed by Deli Spices and follow Operations managers guidance, discipline and leadership.

To work in way which supports the growth of the DC

To align yourself to the Deli Spices Code of Conduct

To align yourself to the Deli Spices Value System and Workplace Values

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to handle routine tasks daily.

Must be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Meticulous with a high level of attention to detail combined with the ability to deliver on tight time schedules.

Is a team player who embraces a common business agenda.

Attention to detail

Must be pleasant

Is process orientated and sticks to SOP’s

Is goal driven and can multitask

Has a high degree of ethics and actively promotes the Companies’ value system.

Has a mind set of “Finishing today’s work, today” and meets deadlines.

Has a balanced persona which is perceived as “firm, friendly and fair”

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Matric and warehousing/picking experience within the Food Manufacturing/Processing/Warehousing Environment or equivalent experience.

Experience in the Spice industry will be advantageous.

Numeracy

Experience working in a FMCG warehouse

Experience and knowledge of WMS and Barcode scanning systems in a Warehouse environment

Valid Reach truck and Forklift Driver License

Good knowledge and experience of HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), FSSC, ISO standards and related in a regulated environment (e.g. Food Industry).

Focussed on delivering Quality products on time and in full within a regulated food environment.

Desired Skills:

reach truck

Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

