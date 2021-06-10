Plant Technician

Mechanically minded and leadership orientated technician required.

Must have:

Matric

3-5 years’ relevant experience

Problem solving skills

Mechanical skills and experience in a production environment

Role entails:

Managing repairs to all machines

Reporting faults to middle management

Preventing breakdowns

Implementing maintenance plans

Documenting processes & maintaining service records

Training co-workers

Ensuring industry regulations are followed

Checking spare parts are availble in workshop

Desired Skills:

repairs

workshop

maintenance planning

testing equipment

production

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

1 to 2 years Plant / Production Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a well-established manufacturer of FMCG goods

