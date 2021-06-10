Plant Technician

Mechanically minded and leadership orientated technician required.
Must have:
- Matric
- 3-5 years’ relevant experience
- Problem solving skills
- Mechanical skills and experience in a production environment
Role entails:
- Managing repairs to all machines
- Reporting faults to middle management
- Preventing breakdowns
- Implementing maintenance plans
- Documenting processes & maintaining service records
- Training co-workers
- Ensuring industry regulations are followed
- Checking spare parts are availble in workshop
We will contact you if your CV matches the criteria we are looking for. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- repairs
- workshop
- maintenance planning
- testing equipment
- production
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 1 to 2 years Plant / Production Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client is a well-established manufacturer of FMCG goods