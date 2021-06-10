Plant Technician

Jun 10, 2021

Mechanically minded and leadership orientated technician required.

Must have:

  • Matric
  • 3-5 years’ relevant experience
  • Problem solving skills
  • Mechanical skills and experience in a production environment

Role entails:

  • Managing repairs to all machines
  • Reporting faults to middle management
  • Preventing breakdowns
  • Implementing maintenance plans
  • Documenting processes & maintaining service records
  • Training co-workers
  • Ensuring industry regulations are followed
  • Checking spare parts are availble in workshop

Desired Skills:

  • repairs
  • workshop
  • maintenance planning
  • testing equipment
  • production

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 1 to 2 years Plant / Production Control

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a well-established manufacturer of FMCG goods

