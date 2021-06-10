Post-Grad Developer (Pref. Hons/MSc. Degree) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting career opportunity has opened up at a fast-paced global Dev House specializing in Online Gaming & Supporting seeking a Post-Grad Developer with a passion for coding and a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering (pref Hons or MSc.). You must be able to work both on your own and in a team and proficient in spoken & written English. C#, JavaScript/TypeScript skills will be hugely beneficial. You will be writing games in a Full Stack approach, doing code reviews, bug fixes, maintaining existing code and planning, designing, implementing, documenting, testing & releasing new [URL Removed] Casino games in a Full Stack approach.

C# on the backend and JavaScript/TypeScript on the front-end.

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need, create documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering (preferably Hons or MSc.).

Experience/Skills

Must know how to code (C# and JavaScript/TypeScript are an advantage).

Must be interested in new technology.

Must be able to work in a team and on their own.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to learn new skills, programming languages and do research.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

