Project Manager – Johannesburg at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading national commercial interior design and build fit out company is looking to hire an experienced Project Manager based in Johannesburg, with the ability to manage large and complex corporate fit outs of 2000m2 plusPlease only apply if you are from an interior fit out background. Candidates from IT project management will not be consideredKey duties include:

Engage and communicate with clients directly

Effectively manage the entire fit-out process from inception to completion

Manage all elements and components of the fitout process

Engage and manage contractors onsite

Budget management and cost reporting

Manage procurement.

Prepare weekly reports

Effectively manage multiple sites simultaneously

Meet project deadlines

Essential skills for this role:

A degree or Btech or similar qualification is essential. A BSc in Construction Management is a plus

Must have a least 3 years experience in Project Management – specifically in design and build fit out Projects within either corporate office, retail, or hospitality sectors

Demonstrate a thorough knowledge and understanding of the construction process

Solid background in both design and build

Ability to create and implement detailed project plans and conceptualise clients needs

Strong PC skills and experience of system such as MS Projects, Smartsheet etc

Proven background of leading multiple projects

Demonstrate strong leadership and communication skills

Ability to multitask and working to tight deadlines

Detail orientated individual with strong client facing skills

Salary on offer is negotiable and dependant on experience

Learn more/Apply for this position