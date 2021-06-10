Project Manager – Johannesburg at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading national commercial interior design and build fit out company is looking to hire an experienced Project Manager based in Johannesburg, with the ability to manage large and complex corporate fit outs of 2000m2 plusPlease only apply if you are from an interior fit out background. Candidates from IT project management will not be consideredKey duties include:
- Engage and communicate with clients directly
- Effectively manage the entire fit-out process from inception to completion
- Manage all elements and components of the fitout process
- Engage and manage contractors onsite
- Budget management and cost reporting
- Manage procurement.
- Prepare weekly reports
- Effectively manage multiple sites simultaneously
- Meet project deadlines
Essential skills for this role:
- A degree or Btech or similar qualification is essential. A BSc in Construction Management is a plus
- Must have a least 3 years experience in Project Management – specifically in design and build fit out Projects within either corporate office, retail, or hospitality sectors
- Demonstrate a thorough knowledge and understanding of the construction process
- Solid background in both design and build
- Ability to create and implement detailed project plans and conceptualise clients needs
- Strong PC skills and experience of system such as MS Projects, Smartsheet etc
- Proven background of leading multiple projects
- Demonstrate strong leadership and communication skills
- Ability to multitask and working to tight deadlines
- Detail orientated individual with strong client facing skills
Salary on offer is negotiable and dependant on experience