Project Manager (SDLC) at Parvana

Project Manager (SDLC) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London.

Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilise the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFIs, RFPs and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining and monitoring project plans and project schedules.

Working with various members of the team in managing resources.

Organizing, attending and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Ensuring project deadlines are met.

Providing administrative support.

Undertaking project tasks as required.

Ensuring projects adhere to framework and all documentation is maintained.

Assessing project risks and issues and providing solutions.

Assisting in ensuring solutions are realistically deliverable.

Ensuring accurate and complete technical documentation.

Considering technical interdependencies of projects.

Analysing risk and reporting problems.

Skills / Experience:

7 years work experience and at least 3 years in a similar role.

Project management, coordination or administration experience.

Experience working on software based projects.

Excellent command of the English language.

Good communication skills across all levels.

Able to grasp and communicate complex, technical concepts on a high level.

Able to mediate opposing viewpoints.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Strong leadership skills – high level of drive, initiative; assertive.

Adaptable and ability to multitask.

Type:

Contract

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position