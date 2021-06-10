Quality Controller

The Purpose of the Role:
To control quality of pallets coming out of the repair workshop.
Coach and train repair staff on Quality Standards.
Qualification:
Grade 12
Min 2 years experience within a Production Environment
Key Tasks:
- Upon return every pallet is inspected and any damaged elements replaced to ensure that only top quality pallets are available for use.
- To check the quality of pallets
- Check pallets on the repair conveyor to ensure they meet quality standards
- Check repaired pallets on the stackers to ensure they meet quality standards before being removed,
- Conduct random inspections on pallets to be required (A Stock) to determine damage ratio.
- Do PQS audits with the client’s foreman or supervsior and give feedback.
- Keep track of quality numbers and elements that did not meet quality standards so that feedback can be given to relevant repairers.
- Attend production meetings to give progress on quality.