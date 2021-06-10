Quality Controller

The Purpose of the Role:

To control quality of pallets coming out of the repair workshop.

Coach and train repair staff on Quality Standards.

Qualification:

Grade 12

Min 2 years experience within a Production Environment

Key Tasks:

Upon return every pallet is inspected and any damaged elements replaced to ensure that only top quality pallets are available for use.

To check the quality of pallets

Check pallets on the repair conveyor to ensure they meet quality standards

Check repaired pallets on the stackers to ensure they meet quality standards before being removed,

Conduct random inspections on pallets to be required (A Stock) to determine damage ratio.

Do PQS audits with the client’s foreman or supervsior and give feedback.

Keep track of quality numbers and elements that did not meet quality standards so that feedback can be given to relevant repairers.

Attend production meetings to give progress on quality.

