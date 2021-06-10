Quality Controller

The Purpose of the Role:

To control quality of pallets coming out of the repair workshop.

Coach and train repair staff on Quality Standards.

Qualification:

Grade 12

Min 2 years experience within a Production Environment

Key Tasks:

  • Upon return every pallet is inspected and any damaged elements replaced to ensure that only top quality pallets are available for use.
  • To check the quality of pallets
  • Check pallets on the repair conveyor to ensure they meet quality standards
  • Check repaired pallets on the stackers to ensure they meet quality standards before being removed,
  • Conduct random inspections on pallets to be required (A Stock) to determine damage ratio.
  • Do PQS audits with the client’s foreman or supervsior and give feedback.
  • Keep track of quality numbers and elements that did not meet quality standards so that feedback can be given to relevant repairers.
  • Attend production meetings to give progress on quality.

