Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer to join their team.
Role Overview:
This position will work within their team to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI / Machine Learning and integration. Youll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.
Responsibilities include:
- Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.
- Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space
- Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of Software Robots and Programmed Automation.
- Contribute end to end with a Dev / Ops approach to RPA and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.
- Manage the end to end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA technologies.
- Support internal and external customers by developing, testing and deploying automation solutions using RPA technologies.
- Work with customers to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow proper workflow design.
- Develop and document the design of the automated workflow.
- Participating in functional testing.
- Working with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts.
- Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.
- Supports production deployments processes and performance testing.
- Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.
- Assist in testing and UAT efforts.
- Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.
- Participate in design and peer reviews
- Conduct demos for RPA stewards and business stakeholders.
- Supports skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.
- Communicate and Collaborate effectively within RPA team, remote team, and all supporting teams
Education and Experience:
- IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high school (preference will be for someone who went to a technical school (HTS).
- Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL
- Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON.
- Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.
- Extensive experience with SQL Database.
- End To End solution support experience a plus.
- Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.
- Experience in Enterprise Software Development Methodologies.
- Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.
- Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.
