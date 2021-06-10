Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer to join their team.

Role Overview:

This position will work within their team to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI / Machine Learning and integration. Youll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.

Responsibilities include:

Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.

Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space

Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of Software Robots and Programmed Automation.

Contribute end to end with a Dev / Ops approach to RPA and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.

Manage the end to end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA technologies.

Support internal and external customers by developing, testing and deploying automation solutions using RPA technologies.

Work with customers to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow proper workflow design.

Develop and document the design of the automated workflow.

Participating in functional testing.

Working with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts.

Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.

Supports production deployments processes and performance testing.

Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.

Assist in testing and UAT efforts.

Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.

Participate in design and peer reviews

Conduct demos for RPA stewards and business stakeholders.

Supports skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.

Communicate and Collaborate effectively within RPA team, remote team, and all supporting teams

Education and Experience:

IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high school (preference will be for someone who went to a technical school (HTS).

Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL

Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON.

Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.

Extensive experience with SQL Database.

End To End solution support experience a plus.

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Experience in Enterprise Software Development Methodologies.

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

