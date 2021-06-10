Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Developer to join their team.

Role Overview:

This position will work within their team to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes trough Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, Bespoke Development, AI / Machine Learning and integration. Youll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering and process documentation to development, testing and deployment.

Responsibilities include:

  • Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.
  • Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space
  • Carry out development, unit as well as end-to-end testing, troubleshooting and training of Software Robots and Programmed Automation.
  • Contribute end to end with a Dev / Ops approach to RPA and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.
  • Manage the end to end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA technologies.
  • Support internal and external customers by developing, testing and deploying automation solutions using RPA technologies.
  • Work with customers to ensure that specifications are appropriately detailed to allow proper workflow design.
  • Develop and document the design of the automated workflow.
  • Participating in functional testing.
  • Working with the business to document changes to current business practices and assist in process re-engineering and change management planning efforts.
  • Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.
  • Supports production deployments processes and performance testing.
  • Ensures quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough unit testing.
  • Assist in testing and UAT efforts.
  • Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.
  • Participate in design and peer reviews
  • Conduct demos for RPA stewards and business stakeholders.
  • Supports skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.
  • Communicate and Collaborate effectively within RPA team, remote team, and all supporting teams

Education and Experience:

  • IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high school (preference will be for someone who went to a technical school (HTS).
  • Minimum 3-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL
  • Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON.
  • Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script
  • Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.
  • Extensive experience with SQL Database.
  • End To End solution support experience a plus.
  • Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.
  • Experience in Enterprise Software Development Methodologies.
  • Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.
  • Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

