Sales Professional

Are you an ambitious, confident and determined sales professional?

Do you want to develop your career and build upon your skills?

Ready to work in a lively office with like-minded people?

Interested? We thought you might be…

We now have a fantastic opportunity for motivated and tenacious individuals to maximise sales by contacting new customers. With a proactive approach to work, you will feel comfortable working towards targets.

We provide fantastic potential for you to develop your sales career and we offer excellent rewards for your efforts. Confident and articulate, you will feel at home speaking and building a rapport with a variety of customers.

Self-motivated with an excellent telephone manner and the ability to build effective relationships, you will thrive in a fast-paced sales role.

We provide you with paid training, all we ask is that you provide the ambition and enthusiasm to shine.

We are an award-winning financial services company, providing products and services that help South African citizens.

Why work for us?

It’s not just the generous perks and dynamic working environment, it’s the freedom of not having a boss and working for yourself.

We offer great benefits – Inspiring Better Futures:

Through your hard work and hitting targets you earn uncapped commission

Vibrant office in the heart of Morningside, Durban

Exciting incentives

Guaranteed growth potential.

To apply send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position