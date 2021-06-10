SAP HR Functional Consultant

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years Of Experience: 6 + Years

Minimum Qualification Required: Relevant IT/Business Degree

Technical/Functional Skills:

SAP Concur & HR Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP HR Module issues

Conduct SAP Concur Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Understanding of Concur & HR processes in SAP.

Configuration of SAP HR module and SAP Concur.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various HR related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP Travel Management and Concur modules.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

SAP Concur

HR Module

Unit Tests

SAP

SAP HR Module

Master Data

Travel Management

User Manuals

Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position