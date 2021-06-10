Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years Of Experience: 6 + Years
Minimum Qualification Required: Relevant IT/Business Degree
Technical/Functional Skills:
- SAP Concur & HR Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP HR Module issues
- Conduct SAP Concur Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- Understanding of Concur & HR processes in SAP.
- Configuration of SAP HR module and SAP Concur.
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various HR related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP Travel Management and Concur modules.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Interact with consultants of other modules.
Responsibilities:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- SAP Concur
- HR Module
- Unit Tests
- SAP
- SAP HR Module
- Master Data
- Travel Management
- User Manuals
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree