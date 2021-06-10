SAP HR Functional Consultant

Jun 10, 2021

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years Of Experience: 6 + Years

Minimum Qualification Required: Relevant IT/Business Degree

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • SAP Concur & HR Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP HR Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Concur Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • Understanding of Concur & HR processes in SAP.
  • Configuration of SAP HR module and SAP Concur.
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various HR related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP Travel Management and Concur modules.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Interact with consultants of other modules.

Responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Concur
  • HR Module
  • Unit Tests
  • SAP
  • SAP HR Module
  • Master Data
  • Travel Management
  • User Manuals
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position