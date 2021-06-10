SAP QM Functional Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP QM Functional Consultant

Minimum years of experience: 6+ Years

Minimum qualification required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role tasks:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Technical / Functional:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of QM processes in China BBA SAP.

Configuration of SAP QM module.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various QM related objects. Integration testing with other related SAP modules. Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required SAP changes through configuration

Interact with consultants of other modules.

China BBA Logistics experience would be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

SAP QM

SAP MM

Testing

IDOC

Go-Live

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

