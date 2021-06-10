SAP Senior Consultant – Technical

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Senior SAP Consultant for a client based in Sandton area.

Responsibilities

To apply specialisation Under minimal direction within SAP projects and technical expertise that meets customer business needs by interacting with stakeholders to define requirements and priorities. Performs systems analysis, solution design, develop, supports and maintains SAP system.

Contribute to quality and financial goals by operating within agreed budget and by conforming to the Service Level Agreements.

Plans and prioritise work outputs with a realistic sense of time an resources involved. Ensure conformance to programming and/or configuration standards and /or documentation in line with best practices.

Investigate and propose enhancements which will result in improved performance.

Delivers to stakeholders with the appropriate level of urgency.

Works under limited supervision of mentor/senior in supporting the achievement of project/deliverables.

Highlights potential project or solution risks and issues to project management.

Act in a technical integration specialist role across various SAP disciplines.

Actively support other team members on projects as well as SAP internal tasks.

Consult on SAP landscape according to agreed standards.

Provide input and oversight into testing and implementation of SAP programs.

Takes ownership in insuring that internal customers expectations are met.

Share knowledge.

Prioritise and/or integrate multiple projects /tasks concurrently.

Provide input to highlight inter dependencies between projects and support.

Coach and mentor other resources in [URL Removed] of SAP Process Procedures, test scenarios, end-user documentation and user manuals.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT degree or any other related

5 years plus SAP Functional experience

Technical Proficiency

Quality assurance

Relevant project and process applications

Troubleshooting

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP Solutions

SAP functional

